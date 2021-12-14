7 Foods to Regulate Your Guts and Live a Healthier Life

The World Health Organization states that the ideal consumption of fibers for a healthy adult it is 25g a day. However, only half of the Brazilian population meets this recommendation, while the other part ingests less than recommended.

More than 88% of the most consumed foods are low in fiber, less than 2.4g per serving. This low consumption is the cause of problems such as constipation, which today affects around 20% of the world population.

Fibers are responsible for adequate intestinal transit, especially when associated with fluid intake. Those who don’t consume enough may have dry stools and a slow intestinal transit, with fewer bowel movements per day.

7 high fiber foods

the best way to regulate your bowel and have one healthier life is to consume the indicated amount of fiber. This element is present in foods such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, beans, lentils, rice, wheat, rye and oats.

Discover seven high-fiber foods to consume frequently:

Cooked chickpeas: two tablespoons equals 5.4g of fiber; Broccoli: four cooked stalks contain 5g of fiber Quinoa: one cup of cooked food guarantees 5.2g of fiber; Oat flakes (oat bran): 4 tablespoons equals 4g of fiber; Papaya: two slices of the fruit contain 3.6g of fiber; Brown rice: four tablespoons equals 2.8g of fiber; Black plum: two units contain 0.20g of fibre.

It is noteworthy that a balanced diet also helps in better bowel function. Also, it’s important to drink plenty of water throughout the day.