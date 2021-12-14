7 important tips to help you negotiate your rent

The General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) is responsible for correcting rental contracts in Brazil. In short, the index has reached above average levels and taken the sleep of many tenants. In May, for example, it increased 4.1%, and with it, accumulated a high of 37.04% in 12 months. This denounces that those who live on rent will have to pay a larger amount at the time of the annual adjustment. And this is terrible news for anyone experiencing an economic and health crisis.

According to Marcelo Tapai, a lawyer specializing in Real Estate Law and partner at Tapai Advogados, there is no clause within the Tenancy Law (8.245/91) that determines the use of the IGP-M as an official index to adjust rental contracts . Therefore, it releases the lessor and lessee from following the index. It is even possible to decide together which indicator will be used, such as the IPCA, for example.

However, if there is no consensus when it comes to setting the rent and its readjustment, there are some tips that Tapai cites. Below, check out all the details, and find out how to get the best deal, when dealing with the lease of a property.

Below, check out 7 important tips that can help you negotiate your rent, so you can get the best deal, and so don’t get swamped with bills at the end of the month:

Before reaching the readjustment date, talk to the owner. Suggest another inflation index, such as IPCA, for example; Prepare a survey on properties with the same profile that are cheaper to show the landlord; If possible, exchange the reduced rent for some improvement you can make to the property; Ask to pay the rent increase in installments for a few months until you have the breath to pay; Argue about the amount of vacant properties due to the pandemic; If there is no alternative and you have to leave the property, negotiate the non-payment of the fine for leaving before the end of the contract; Finally, you can file a review action may be an alternative, but the cost is not always worth it.

