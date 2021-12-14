90% of all 21 million bitcoins have already been mined

Bitcoin (BTC), the industry’s largest cryptocurrency, is often referred to as “digital gold” because of its store-of-value characteristics with finite supply.

The total supply of cryptocurrency is limited and pre-set to just 21 million; once these coins are mined, no more can be created.

However, until this limit is reached, new currencies are created through a process known as mining, a mathematically complex and highly competitive process of adding and verifying sets (or blocks) of transactions to the public Bitcoin blockchain.

Now, that shortage is more evident as it hits 18.89 million, or nearly 90% of all the coins that will exist, have now been mined, according to data from Blockchain.com.

It took almost 13 years for bitcoin to get here after the first block (also known as the Genesis Block) was mined by its pseudonym creator Satoshi Nakamoto on January 9, 2009.

However, mining the remaining supply will not be as fast. Because of bitcoin’s “halving” feature (which halves the block reward awarded to miners), the remaining 2.1 million bitcoins will be generated by 2140 or 119 years from now.

A key pillar of bitcoin’s monetary and deflationary policy, halving happens every 210,000 blocks mined, or approximately every four years, reducing the reward miners receive for their efforts.

Each halving event reduces the bitcoin emission rate until no new coin enters circulation.

Currently, bitcoin miners receive 6.25 bitcoin for every block they encounter and the reward will decrease to 3.125 BTC after the next halving.

The next event, according to the Clark Moody Bitcoin data panel, could take place in May 2024.

Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Breaks Records

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s two other key metrics have also hit new highs recently, indicating that the network has fully recovered from China’s massive crypto crackdown and the consequent migration of miners to new locations.

In May, China banned regulated financial institutions from offering crypto-related services such as trading, clearing and settlement of transactions.

In the same month, the country began cracking down on bitcoin mining, forcing large companies to migrate their operations abroad.

As a result, Bitcoin’s hashe rate began to suffer, plummeting to an annual low of 84.79 exahashes per second (EH/s) in July.

However, the network rebounded steadily as the hash rate hit a record high of 181.77 EH/s and broke the previous record of 180.66 EH/s recorded in May this year, according to Blockchain.com.

(Image: Blockchain.com)

Bitcoin Mining Difficulty, a measure of how difficult it is to mine new currencies, also hit a record high of 24.45 trillion the next day, skyrocketing about 8.33% since the most recent raise.

According to BTC.com, this is the biggest increase since August of this year.

Along with the increasing rate of hashes, it could indicate that many new mining machines are joining the race, increasing competition among miners.

Despite the strong fundamentals of the network, the price of bitcoin failed to consolidate above $50,000 on Sunday (12). The main cryptocurrency dropped 3.8 on the last day, trading at $47,800, according to website CoinGecko.

*Translated and edited by Daniela Pereira do Nascimento with permission from Decrypt.co.