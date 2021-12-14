A Fazenda 2021: poll shows the most voted for the final

“A Fazenda 13” has two double gardens formed before the final, on December 16th. While the partial results indicate who will leave this Monday (13), the poll of farm two, which was between Rico Melquiades, Solange Gomes, Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos already shows who should go straight to the final, after the opening of voting after the first hot seat.

It is Rico, sustaining his role as protagonist of the edition. The comedian has been oscillating in 60% of the permanence votes, from a total of more than 11 thousand voters in the poll of the portal “Uol”. Then, Solange Gomes appears with about 23% of the votes.

The journalist has proven to be strong and has just returned from her farm, where manipulation was pointed out by the elimination of Mileide Mihaile. Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos are the least voted, with 11.15% and 6.84%, respectively.

With a controversial relationship, Dynho and Sthe are more likely to leave before the final of ‘A Fazenda 13’

Just like MC Gui and Aline Mineiro, who appear as more likely to leave the poll on the double farm on Monday (13), Sthe Matos and Dynho Alves are the target of widespread disapproval from fans on the web, as both entered the headquarters committed to rural, but ended up having an approach identified as romantic.

The controversy was so intense during the three months of the program that it ended up leading to the end of Dynho’s marriage and Sthe’s engagement. Mirella announced a divorce from the funkeiro and moved out of their apartment, as well as removing one of the tattoos she has for him.

Victor Igoh, Sthe’s fiance, also tried to hold back during the first few months of confinement, but broke the silence two weeks ago and decided to announce separation after appearing without an alliance due to a confession by tiktoker in the house, that she had “stroked the sheep” of a pawn.

‘Adms’ from Rico’s social media make web appeal: ‘Don’t believe a poll’

For the strategy of this final stretch of the reality, the teams of social networks of pedestrians are, in their majority, asking the fans to rest in the first garden, without asking for votes for the famous colleagues and allies as usual, since the field of them opens in the evening right after the elimination of two top 8 contestants.

“Rico didn’t fall into today’s fields, so take a rest because tomorrow we’ll have to activate the nervous finger mode. Don’t think anything’s guaranteed, don’t believe in polls, don’t fall into the pile of opponents either,” said a friend who was influential in Rico, Bruno Ribeiro, on Instagram on the comedian who can continue on Record.

On Twitter, the teams of Dynho and Solange announced fans for Bil. The “adms” of the funkeiro, as well as those of Sthe Matos still declared to be #ficaMCGui as well. On Instagram, none of the accounts commented.

Among those eliminated, the profiles of Erasmo Viana, Erika Schneider, Fernanda Medrado, Liziane Gutierrez, Mussunzinho, Nego do Borel, Tati Quebra Barraco, Tiago Piquilo and Valentina Francavilla did not publish support for any of the pawns in the hot seat.

Victor Pecoraro and Lary Bottino declare fans for Bil, while Mileide Mihaile and Gui Araújo asked Marina Ferrari and Dayane Mello for votes for their only ally in the house before leaving, MC Gui.