A man kills his wife, warns the police and ends up being heard and released in Minas Gerais

Author was located on BR-116, in Laranjal, in the same mining region of the state (photo: Radio Muria) A 53-year-old man was arrested by the Military Police in the interior of Minas Gerais after confessing, according to the police, to the murder of his own wife, 58. The crime took place at the couple’s residence in Leopoldina, in Zona da Mata, at the end of Sunday night (12/12).

The author was located on BR-116, in Laranjal – a city located in the same region of the state – and claimed that he had been abused by his wife. He was heard and released. Sought, the Civil Police said on Monday (13/12) “that the flagrant was not ratified by the police authority”.

“The case was received at the police station in Muria, where the delegate held hearings, listening to the suspect”, says the institution at the beginning of the note (read the full below). “The case will be investigated by the Specialized Police Service for Women (Deam), in Leopoldina”, he concludes.

The steps began when the police were routinely patrolling the city and received information from the PM’s operating room that a man and a woman had been involved in a marital disagreement in Bairro Jardim dos Bandeirantes.

After arriving at the address, the military found the door to the house partially open. As no one answered them, they decided to enter accompanied by a witness. In the living room, the officers saw several bloody marks on the floor. Continuing with the search of the house, the guard found the victim’s body, no longer vital signs, bathed in blood and fallen in the kitchen.

The death was confirmed by a team from the Mobile Emergency Service (Samu) and also by the technical expertise of the Civil Police – which even found perforations in the victim’s neck on the left and right sides and also on the left hand. The murder weapon has not been found.

According to the PM, the author contacted the police via 190, confessed the crime and gave his location. After being found on the banks of BR-116 in Laranjal, the man said he stabbed his wife during an argument. The motive for the crime was an alleged extramarital relationship of the victim.

Civil Police Note

