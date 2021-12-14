A possible opponent of Palmeiras at the World Cup, Chelsea has defined dates to play in the Champions League

Likely opponent of Palmeiras in a possible final of the Club World Cup, Chelsea met, this Monday (13), the dates in which they will have commitments for the round of 16 of the Champions League. With Lille, from France, as their opponent, the Blues will have both clashes on February 22nd and March 16th, 2022.

Based on this, it is likely that the English team will have no problems taking their main players to compete in the competition in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, between February 3rd and 12th. Those led by German Thomas Tuchel will enter the field for the semifinal on February 9, and may face Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Auckland (New Zealand) or Al-Jazira (UAE).

Alviverde, on the other hand, will have their first World Cup match the day before Chelsea, against Monterrey (Mexico) or Al-Ahly (Egypt). With less than two months to go before the tournament, the Verdão delegation should head to the Arab country on February 2nd so that the squad can adapt better to the place, unlike what happened last season, when the team had only three days of training until the confrontation against the Tigers.

With all the players in the main squad already on vacation, the Palmeiras coaching committee should resume activities at the Football Academy from January 5th of next year, aiming to dispute the Club World Cup. Outside the four lines, the clubs continue looking for reinforcements to strengthen the squad for next season and already has hits with defensive midfielder Eduard Atuesta, defender Valber Huerta and goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba.

