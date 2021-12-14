A350 plane slips off the runway just before takeoff begins





An occurrence without major consequences for the aircraft or for the people on board was recorded last Saturday, December 11, just before take-off began, according to information obtained by The Aviation Herald.

The aircraft involved, the Airbus A350-900 that operates under the registration number OH-LWA, owned by the Finnish company Finnair, was departing on flight AY-1963 from Helsinki, Finland, to Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, in the early morning of Saturday when the incident happened.

Finnair Airbus A350-900 – Image: Anna Zvereva / CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Helsinki Airport – Image: Google Earth





The jet’s pilots were allowed to line up at the head of runway 15 from the YA hold point, however, after the aircraft started moving, the crew commented to air traffic control that the pavement was very slippery.

The weather report (METAR) for times close to that time indicate a temperature of 1°C below zero for both room temperature and dew point:

EFHK 110120Z 10011KT 9999 OVC004 M01/M01 Q1016 NOSIG=

EFHK 110050Z 10012KT 9999 OVC004 M01/M01 Q1016 TIME BKN005=

To the pilots’ comments, the controller replied that the condition was 4/4/4/4 across the runway, according to a measurement that had just been taken by the airport.

The movement of the aircraft was then continued, however, the A350 did not respond to the command to turn at the entrance to the runway and slipped in a straight line until it stopped with the nose landing gear beyond the left side limit of the runway.

After the incident, one of the pilots informed the controller: “We are not able to turn onto the track”.

Data from the flight tracking platforms show that the aircraft remained in position for about 40 minutes before being towed to the runway and taken back to the apron.

The position the A350 was in after slipping – Image: FlightRadar24





After a maintenance team check that the aircraft was OK, Finnair’s A350-900 finally departed the same runway 15 about 90 minutes after skidding on the previous attempt.

