Abel Braga will coach Fluminense in 2022 | Rio de Janeiro

Fluminense has already defined its technician for 2022. It will be Abel Braga . The 69-year-old coach met on Monday with president Mário Bittencourt to work out the final details. This will be Abelão’s fourth time as coach of the Tricolor. Ahead of the team in the final stretches of the last three Brasileirões, Mark returns, once again, to the position of technical assistant.

1 of 3 Abel Braga, Fluminense coach — Photo: Lucas Merçon Abel Braga, Fluminense coach — Photo: Lucas Merçon

Journalist Victor Lessa, from Rádio Globo, reported this Tuesday the proximity of the agreement between Fluminense and Abel Braga. THE ge found that the parties reached an agreement. Abelão’s last club was with Lugano, from Switzerland, which he commanded between June and September 2021. In Brazil, his work was with Inter, where he almost won the 2020 Brazilian title.

Abel Braga is honored by the board of Fluminense after the 2012 title

This will be Abel Braga’s fourth stint as coach of Fluminense, the club for which he began his career as a player in 1971. He has already commanded Tricolor in 2005, from 2011 to 2013 and from 2016 to 2018. Ahead of Flu, he won the Championships Cariocas in 2005 and 2012 and the Brazilian Championship in 2012. Abelão is also the second coach with more games in the club’s history, with 326 matches, behind only Zezé Moreira, with 497.

2 of 3 Abel Braga was the Brazilian champion coach for Fluminense in 2012 — Photo: Nelson Perez / Fluminense FC Abel Braga was the Brazilian champion coach for Fluminense in 2012 — Photo: Nelson Perez / Fluminense FC

In addition to defining the coach, Fluminense has also hit some player signings. The first one announced was defensive midfielder Felipe Melo. In addition, the Laranjeiras club already has an agreement with the left-back Pineida, ex-Barcelona de Guayaquil, and is in the process of closing with striker Willian, who left Palmeiras. Check who arrives and who leaves Tricolor.