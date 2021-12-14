About to leave? Diego Costa’s future at Atlético-MG to be debated after the end of the 2021 season | athletic-mg

The “goodbye” given by Diego Costa when he was substituted at Mineirão, with 12 minutes of the Brazil Cup final between Atlético-MG and Athletico-PR, created more doubts than certainty. Will he stay at Atlético-MG for 2022? The player himself was the one who launched his stay at the club in the field of uncertainty. So far, the alvinegra summit has not received any contact to deal with the issue in an official way internally.

THE ge found, however, that the situation will only be resolved after the end of the season, naturally. The discussion about permanence, negotiation or termination of the athlete’s contract did not reach the debate table of Galo’s collegiate body.

Atlético still has more than 90 minutes of game in Curitiba, this Wednesday, against Athletico-PR, to confirm the national double, after beating Brasileirão after 50 years of the first cup. Diego Costa left the first game with a thigh problem, and would be evaluated this Monday. Its presence in the Arena da Baixada is uncertain.

1 of 2 Diego Costa arrived at Atlético in August, and played 15 games — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Diego Costa arrived at Atlético in August, and played 15 games — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

He has a contract with Atlético until the end of 2022. It was announced by the club after a long negotiation. He was free on the market after asking to leave Atlético de Madrid, the main club in his career, in the middle of last season. In Brazil, he was national champion and has played 15 games (9 goals) for Galo so far.

Against Athletico-PR, he took two hits (knee and face), and between one and another, he signaled to the reserve bench that he couldn’t stand acting anymore. He left the field waving “goodbye” to the cheering crowd, and went straight to the locker room alongside doctor Rodrigo Lasmar. In Mineirão’s box, his family was in full force, including his brother, Jair Costa, responsible for leading the athlete’s career. THE ge consulted other sources connected to the player, and none of them nailed the situation.

The expectation is that the football board, under Rodrigo Caetano’s command, will conduct the planning and assembly of the 2022 squad only as of Thursday and, then, the future of Diego Costa will be debated. However, everything is still hazy. And, according to the report’s investigation, the player did not comment on his desire to go out to his superiors at the club.