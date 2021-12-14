Access Denied: OxygenOS 12 Restricts Use of Google Camera on OnePlus Mobile Phones

According to Telegram’s Google Camera Port Updates channel, the problem lies in OxygenOS 12 restrictions that do not allow the Google Camera application to access secondary cameras on devices with this system, so the application is limited to the main and front camera only.
As such, OnePlus 9 Pro owners will not be able to use the app with the telephoto or wide-angle camera, which is quite disappointing. Also, the issue persists in other third-party apps and not just Google Camera. The restriction is also present in other devices from OnePlus, OPPO, realme, vivo and other BBK group manufacturers.
According to Android Headlines, the problem resides in ColorOS, which is primarily used in OPPO cell phones, which already suffered from these restrictions. With systems unification, OxygenOS 12 shares part of the ColorOS code, which is causing these problems.
Thus, it is unlikely that an update with a change will be released soon by OnePlus, as these restrictions must have been added by the manufacturer itself, which could have already removed them initially.
This possibility is reinforced by the huge amount of bugs faced by users of the OnePlus 9 line in the Oxygen OS, who currently report that this is the worst update ever released by OnePlus in years.
(Updated December 13, 2021, at 4:52 pm)