Access Denied: OxygenOS 12 Restricts Use of Google Camera on OnePlus Mobile Phones

According to Telegram’s Google Camera Port Updates channel, the problem lies in OxygenOS 12 restrictions that do not allow the Google Camera application to access secondary cameras on devices with this system, so the application is limited to the main and front camera only.

As such, OnePlus 9 Pro owners will not be able to use the app with the telephoto or wide-angle camera, which is quite disappointing. Also, the issue persists in other third-party apps and not just Google Camera. The restriction is also present in other devices from OnePlus, OPPO, realme, vivo and other BBK group manufacturers.