Acetaminophen: Anvisa warns of risks of misuse in children

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) released, last week, a note on the risks of acetaminophen dosage error in babies and children. When this type of analgesic and antipyretic — sold over-the-counter for the relief of fever and pain — is used inappropriately, it can trigger serious adverse events, such as drug-induced hepatitis and, in extreme cases, death.

As disclosed by Anvisa, “incorrect dosages of the drug [paracetamol] can result in serious adverse events, including drug-induced hepatitis and even death. To avoid this problem, it is important that the recommendations described in the package insert regarding the maximum daily dose and the interval between doses are followed correctly and according to the guidelines for each age group”.

Anvisa points to possible risks of inappropriate use of acetaminophen in children and babies (Image: Reproduction/ORION_production/Envato Elements)

Medicine risks, according to Anvisa

It is worth remembering that the use of any medication, without proper guidance, can cause unwanted and potentially serious effects. Thus, “it is essential that the product is used correctly, following the recommendations of the package insert and the guidelines of health professionals”, emphasizes Anvisa. The rule is the same for all remedies.

Daily dosage and respect between dose intervals for each age group and child’s weight are the indications that most deserve attention and rigor. The increase in cases of adverse reactions from people who did not follow the prescription caused the agency to release the note.

Even health professionals and people in general must notify Anvisa in cases of unwanted reactions, after using the drug. The occurrence of any events, including administration errors, using paracetamol and other medications, should be done in the VigiMed system.

Appropriate dosages of acetaminophen

It is extremely important to consult the table in the package insert and use the measuring syringe or measuring cup that comes with the product. This is because “there are different liquid formulations of paracetamol, which can be found in pharmacies and drugstores. The differences in these pediatric formulations are related to the concentration and dose to be administered”, recalls Anvisa.

Understand the difference between uses for each age group, in general:

Paracetamol for babies: is used in an oral suspension, at a concentration of 100 mg/mL. In this case, the product usually comes with a metering syringe;

is used in an oral suspension, at a concentration of 100 mg/mL. In this case, the product usually comes with a metering syringe; Paracetamol for children: is an oral suspension with a concentration of 32 mg/mL, accompanied by a small measuring cup.

More studies on medication

In adults, researchers at Ohio State University in the United States have observed that acetaminophen can increase risk-taking. The study published in the scientific journal Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience.

In other words, these individuals may feel less negative emotions when considering risky activities. However, this effect needs to be better analyzed in further studies.

Source: Anvisa