Adidas is Atlético Mineiro’s new sports equipment supplier

adidas will be Atlético Mineiro’s new supplier. The contract, which starts on July 1, 2022 and is valid until December 2025, will make the company responsible for all the club’s lines in football: men’s, women’s and children’s. Atlético and adidas resume the partnership after more than three decades.

“The agreement with adidas reinforces our commitment to associate the Galo brand with world leaders. The brand will contribute so that more fans, in various parts of the world, can access Atlético products”, celebrated Sérgio Coelho, president of Atlético.

“We are very honored with the return of the three stripes to the athletic uniform. We believe in the strength of our partnership starting next year and look forward to showing fans our product portfolio,” added adidas Senior Director of Marketing Daniela Valsani.

The new agreement will put an end to Galo’s partnership with French manufacturer Le Coq Sportif, which has been wearing the team since mid-2019. Current Brazilian champions Atlético Mineiro will be the fifth Brazilian club to be sponsored by Adidas. Flamengo, São Paulo, Internacional and Cruzeiro complete the list.