Adobe Launches Creative Cloud Express, New Free Creative App

THE Adobe presented today (13) the application Creative Cloud Express, which brings powerful editing and content creation tools directly to the web, computers and mobile phones. Available for free and with a paid plan, the solution comes to compete with platforms like Canva.

Creative Cloud Express is available online through this website and can also be accessed in apps for Android, iOS and Windows 11 through the Microsoft Store. The program’s interface is familiar to anyone using Adobe Spark, replaced by the new solution.

Adobe Creative Cloud Express

The user can access Cloud Express free of charge using an email login. The creation interface has tools from the late Spark and also from other Adobe apps, including Photoshop and Adobe Premiere, in addition to functions based on artificial intelligence.

One of the functions present in the web application is the image background removal: just upload an image to the service and Adobe’s artificial intelligence will automatically crop it. Furthermore, it is possible to build custom templates using models offered by the platform.

Creation of posts and visual identity

Adobe Creative Express also lets you easily create social media posts. In addition to the user-friendly interface, even for those who do not have much experience with design, the service allows you to create patterns and visual identities, which can be a good solution for small businesses, for example.

One of the fields even allows you to upload a logo and colors used by companies, to speed up the design of materials. Unlike Canva, one of the main content managers today, Cloud Express has no direct connection with social networks. However, the user can create shareable links with the files, upload it to Google Drive, and share the dashboard with other users.

Creative Cloud Express lets you create social media posts quickly.

According to Adobe, the purpose of the novelty is to create a tool capable of serving common users who are not so familiar with the company’s professional solutions. “A lot of people need something simple and more affordable,” says Scott Belsky, head of product at Adobe, in a statement to The Verge.

Difference between free and paid version

While the free version of the service already has advanced features such as branding and image background removal, the paid edition of Adobe Creative Cloud Express promises more benefits for users. For $9.99 a month, the user gets 100GB of cloud storage instead of the 2GB of the free version, and extra editing features like adjusting cropping.

The paid edition of Creative Cloud Express also comes with over 20,000 fonts, access to the Adobe Stock image bank, and the ability to convert and export PDFs as other file types. More details can be found on the Adobe website, which offers up to a 30-day free trial of the tool. The service is also included in Adobe All Apps, the company’s full subscription that costs R$ 224 per month in Brazil.