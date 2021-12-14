affected city sees scenario of war, destruction and famine

The waters of the Prado river lowered between Sunday and yesterday, after an unprecedented rain in the southern region of Bahia last week.

The municipality of Itamaraju, after this submerged period, seems to be the scene of a place that has undergone a war bombing, with deaths, isolated children hungry and destruction of property.

According to data from Inema (Institute for the Environment and Water Resources of Bahia) obtained by UOL, the city 467 km from Salvador was the hardest hit by the storm. In just 24 hours, it registered at least 58% more than the average rainfall for the month of December. The city hall declared a state of public calamity.

Only on Wednesday (8) were recorded 315.6 millimeters of rain. The historical average volume of rainfall in the month of December in the city is between 175 and 200 millimeters. In the two days following Wednesday, another 167 millimeters of rain fell, helping to further the destruction.

Each millimeter of rain is equivalent to one liter of water per m². In the city, according to the Civil Defense, three people died, out of a total of ten deaths in the state. According to the Civil Defense of Bahia, 267 people were injured and more than 21,000 had to leave their homes in the state because of the rains.

Lieutenant Colonel Valdir Ferreira Júnior, from the Bahia Fire Department, led the land rescue operations in Itamaraju and Jucuruçu, the two most affected municipalities. He says the scenario was devastating.

“There has never been such a rain, it is unprecedented in this region. The vision we have is of a tragedy. Only those who have passed or are there can realize the magnitude of what happened,” he told the UOL.

He said that in Itamaraju, many districts were affected, with access bridges destroyed — and that they are undergoing a recovery process. “We still have some isolated communities”, he says.

People hug after firefighters arrive in Itamaraju Image: Valdir Ferreira Júnior/Bahia Fire Department

hard rescue

According to him, the rains caused damage to land accesses and, for a few hours on Wednesday and Thursday, prevented the arrival of help. “It took 36 uninterrupted hours of operation until we managed to reach the municipality of Jucuruçu, which was isolated. In many moments we tried to take off, but there was no visibility and we had to wait”, he says.

The military says that the firefighters were only able to access the district of Nova Alegria by land. “Before that, we only had a team that arrived by aircraft. When we managed to reach an isolated location, we searched, transported pregnant women and set up a relief base. From that, we performed rescues, rescues and food distribution”, explains the lieutenant -Colonel.

One of the things that caught the attention of firefighters is that there were people reporting hunger after two isolated days.

We find, for example, children without food. Without communication, we see some families in this condition. It’s a critical situation, and we leave a team there, along with the population. The scenario was so difficult that elderly people had a natural death and there were no doctors to go there to certify the death.”

Lieutenant Colonel Valdir Junior

Rio do Prado flooded houses and left Nova Alegria destroyed Image: Valdir Ferreira Júnior/Bahia Fire Department

For the firefighter, one of the most rewarding things was seeing the solidarity network.

“Here in Itamaraju, a rescued pregnant woman is in someone’s house. We had servers from other activities that went to help the firefighters; others went to take care of animals. We are here and we will only leave when the city has recovered a situation of normality”, claims.

destruction after lower river

The mayor of Itamaraju, Marcelo Angenica (PSDB), states that around 150 houses were destroyed in the rain, in addition to damage to streets, squares and public buildings. The loss estimated by the city is at least R$ 40 million.

Firefighters search Nova Alegria Image: Valdir Ferreira Júnior/Bahia Fire Department

THE UOL received videos from residents of the Nova Alegria district on social networks that show the extent of the destruction caused by the rise of the Prado river.

The Walter Carvalho school, for example, was completely destroyed. “There was only a small part of the side left,” says a local employee, tearfully, filming the building. In the video it is possible to see stalls and tables buried under the rubble.

Other videos show dozens of houses totally or partially destroyed by flooding. “I lost everything I had,” reports another resident on video.

Julia Cristina dos Santos, a cashier, lives on site and says the situation in the district is dire. “My father’s family lost everything. There, 80% of the residents also lost everything”, he says.

Historical rain was the sum of events

The meteorologist at Inema Maryfrance Diniz says that two phenomena occurred simultaneously for such heavy rain to fall in the city.

“What happened this year was that the humidity coming from the Amazon corridor came intensely and aligned with a cold front coming from the ocean, which generated a lot of cloudiness and more intense rain”, he says.

She explains that this time of year is the wettest period in the southern region of Bahia and warns that more rains are expected for the final fortnight of December.

The rain will let up until the 15th, but then it starts to intensify again. The rains should spread throughout the state, we are watching everything carefully.”

maryfrance Diniz, meteorologist

Track that connects the BR-101 junction, in Itamaraju, to the Pau D’Alho district, destroyed by rain Image: Government of Bahia

She also warns that, with the excess of rain that took place last week, the already worn out soil presents problems and has little capacity to support large amounts of water.

“The soil is super-soaked and, even if the rain decreases, up to 10 or 20 millimeters leaves this soil loose. Any drizzle can become dangerous for society,” he says.