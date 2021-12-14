After 35 weeks of increase, market reduces to 10.05% inflation forecast this year | Economy

After 35 straight weeks of increase, financial market economists reduced the inflation estimate for 2021. They also started to forecast a lower increase in the level of activity and a more intense growth in the basic interest rate of the economy next year.

The information is contained in the “Focus” report, released this Monday (13) by the Central Bank (BC). The data was collected last week, in a survey of more than 100 financial institutions.

According to BC, analysts’ projection for inflation in 2021 retreated from 10.18% to 10.05%. If the forecast is confirmed, it will be the first time that inflation reaches the double-digit level since 2015, when it totaled 10.67%.

Inflation Market expectations for the 2021 IPCA Source: Central Bank

The improvement in the market’s forecast for this year’s inflation happened after the release of the November IPCA, which decelerated to 0.95%, after having registered a rate of 1.25% in October. The result came a little lower than expected by the financial market.

The center of the inflation target in 2021 is 3.75%. According to the system in force in the country, it will be considered fulfilled if it remains between 2.25% and 5.25%. Therefore, the market projection is equivalent to more than double the central inflation target.

For 2022, the financial market remained stable at 5.02% the inflation estimate. As a result, inflation remains above the ceiling of the target system for next year.

The central inflation target for 2022 is 3.50% and will be officially met if the index fluctuates between 2% and 5%.

The objective was set by the National Monetary Council (CMN). To achieve this, the Central Bank raises or reduces the economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic.

In 2020, pressured by food prices, the IPCA was 4.52%, above the center of the target for the year, which was 4%, but within the tolerance range. It was the highest annual inflation since 2016.

In addition to a higher rise in inflation, the financial market also lowered its GDP growth forecast for this year, which went from 4.71% to 4.65%.

GDP is the sum of all goods and services produced in the country and serves to measure the evolution of the economy.

For 2022, the The market reduced the forecast for GDP growth from 0.51% to 0.50%. Earlier this year, analysts forecast a 2.5% increase for the economy next year. The expectation started to be revised downwards only in September.

The Ministry of Economy insisted, last month, on maintaining the GDP growth forecast for 2022 above 2%, claiming that this is due to “the improvement in the labor market and in private investment, mainly in infrastructure”.

The financial market raised expectations for the economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic, from 11.25% to 11.50% per year at the end of 2022, which presupposes an increase in the basic interest rate for the economy in the next year.

In October, the BC raised the Selic rate to 7.75% per year. It was the sixth straight rise. In March, the first increase in nearly six years, the rate rose to 2.75% per year. In May, the Copom raised the interest to 3.5% a year and, in June, the rate increased to 4.25% a year. In August, the rate rose to 5.25% per year and, in September, it was raised to 6.25% per year. Last week, the rate increased to 9.25% per year.