After five days in the ICU, Tonico Pereira says he suffered from suffocation with influenza A: ‘I almost died’

The actor Tonic Pereira, who was recently seen in the soap opera “A place in the sun” as Romero, former teacher of Christian (Cauã Reymond), needed intensive health care recently. Contaminated with influenza A, he had to be admitted to an intensive care bed.

Read more: As former model Rebeca, from ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, Andréa Beltrão admits to feeling prettier at 58 years old

“I almost died last week. I had an Influenza that came with pneumonia. I blacked out, I was in the ICU for five days. If I didn’t go, I would die. Now I’m fine, for my parameters – says the actor, who is 73 years old.

Actor Tonico Pereira played Romero in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ Photo: Rodrigo Santos / Click Tropicalia clicktropicalia

Last Friday, when the actor was still recovering, the municipal secretary of Health in Rio, Daniel Soranz, said that the city is experiencing an influenza A epidemic.

Tonico has already returned to work and said that this Monday he returned to his thrift store in Botafogo, TPM Brechó, where he spent almost two weeks without going.

“My manager also got the flu. We only had one employee, but we kept it open – explains the actor, who is preparing for a Christmas show that will be presented this Friday, at Largo da Lapa, at 18:30.