After leaving Palmeiras, Jailson hits Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro announced, this Monday, the hiring of Jailson. The 40-year-old goalkeeper left Palmeiras recently and will be part of the Minas Gerais team next season.







Jailson hit with Cruzeiro Photo: Bruno Escolastico/Photopress/Gazeta Press

The club had been monitoring the player’s situation in this final stretch of 2021. Jailson did not have his contract renewed with Palmeiras and was free in the market. He arrives to be another experienced part within the cast, as the absolute titleholder of the position is Fábio, 41, and has a relationship with Raposa until the end of 2022.

Another big name for the season! ✍ The Jailson goalkeeper is #ClosedWithCruise and will bolster our cast for 2022! 🦊💙 pic.twitter.com/gyULSQUWDN — Cruise 🦊 (@Cruise) December 13, 2021

Jailson arrived at Palmeiras in October 2014, coming from Ceará. For most of his career at the club, he was a reserve. Even so, the archer has a huge baggage and affection from the fans. The athlete played 104 matches and collected in his curriculum two Brasileirões, two Copa do Brasil and two Libertadores.

The goalkeeper is the eighth reinforcement announced by Cruzeiro for next year, when he will compete in Serie B for the third consecutive time. The club has already signed Maicon, Pará, Filipe Machado, Fernando Neto, Pedro Castro, Edu and João Paulo.