After selling Vanderson, Grêmio wants to negotiate a young steering wheel and releases a businessman to seek offers

The Tricolor Gaucho will go through a series of changes in its group for the next season; management has already exposed the need to reduce the payroll

After the relegation confirmed to Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, the Guild starts the planning Looking to next season. Over the weekend, the club confirmed the permanence of the vice president of football Dennis Abraham, which should keep the technician Vagner Mancini in charge. As for the cast, the expectation is reduce enough to payroll and outputs have been indicated.

One of the main revelations of the year, the right-back Vanderson is very close to being announced as a reinforcement of the Brentford, gives England. The European club, which had already invested in the middle of the year, made a new offer of 11 million euros (BRL 69.5 million), an amount that could reach 14 million euros (BRL 88.4 million) through the achievement of goals.

After selling Vanderson, Grêmio wants negotiate another promisethat of the base categories. According to information from Diego Torbes, from YouTube channel “Caju Tricolor”, Tricolor released the businessperson in Victor Bobsin, Vinicius Prates, the seek proposals in the ball market. The 21-year-old midfielder lost space in the final stretch of the season and ended the year with 26 matches, adding two assists.

According to Torbes, one of Tricolor’s concerns is the bond in Victor Bobsin, which lasts until the end of 2022. In other words, if you don’t get a deal, the steering wheel can sign a pre-contract in the middle of the year and leave for free at the end of the commitment. It is worth mentioning that the midfielder’s last contract renewal had the air of a soap opera.

Also according to “Caju Tricolor”, Grêmio don’t want to keep two other players, also managed by Vinicius Prates. the defender Paulo Miranda and the attacking midfielder Everton Cardoso are not in the plans for next season and Tricolor will facilitate the departures, either because of the interest of other teams or even through contract terminations.