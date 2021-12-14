After several delays, Scorn finally gets release date

The title has a launch window for October 2022

I remember once wandering around random YouTube videos in 2015, I came across a video that compiled several releases for the next year.

Among selected titles that I don’t even remember the name, Scorn drew a lot of attention with its look inspired by the works of the late HR Giger, responsible for the scary design of the beloved franchise alien.

The mix of technological devices with organic and those pulsating walls got my attention and that of many others, for this reason I waited for the following year of launch, which didn’t happen. Another year has gone by and nothing new about it.

This lack of information meant that many project supporters in the kickstarter started to pressure the developer about the game’s progress, which the Ebb Software, developer, did not receive very well and issued a note, at least frustrated:

“If the lack of communication is so problematic for you, just ask for a refund and be done with it. It’s just a game. You can play it when you leave if you’re still interested.”

– Continues after advertising –

After the negative reaction and withdrawal of support, it was not long before the CEO Ljubomir Peklar make an almost personal note apologizing for the frustrated reaction and giving some explanation for the delay.

Followed by another hiatus, but this lasted until last year during the Inside Xbox, Scorn emerged as one of the exclusive promises of the new generation of consoles from Microsoft, much to the surprise of many of us.

At last a release date

Anyway, after the “development hell“, according to the note. Scorn it looks like it will finally be released and to announce the date, a video has been released on the Kickstarter supporters page with a note from the CEO:

“We are delighted to be able to share more news about the game and its release date. Scorn has been a real work of passion for the entire studio. The atmosphere, the journey and the experience, we want every moment in Scorn to elicit an emotional response and a feeling. We hope the Scorn will stay with the players long after they come to an end. We look forward to sharing more news and updates with our community as we get closer to release ”

– Continues after advertising –

Scorn will be released in October 2022 for consoles Xbox Series X/S and PCs, being Day One in the Game Pass service, if nothing else happens during its development. Let’s cross our fingers.

As for the plot, what little is known so far is the plot revolves around the idea of ​​”being launched into the world” and that we will have to perform puzzles while walking through a biomechanical maze, but the game is a First-Person Shooter that promises a horror adventure. as seen in a gameplay video.

We just have to wait and hope that Scorn is worth the wait.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.