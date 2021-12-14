After surpassing 109,000 points, Ibovespa yields to pressure from abroad and closes down

(Getty Images)

The Ibovespa almost followed up on last week’s gains, but, just barely, failed. The Stock Exchange, which surpassed 109 thousand points today, ended up having a slight drop in the final adjustments. Outside, investors adopted a more conservative posture, waiting for decisions from different Central Banks and information about the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, and this ended up influencing business here.

Among the biggest hikes of the day on the Ibovespa were shares in the health sector and shares in Vale (VALE3), the most traded on Monday. The rise in the price of iron ore on the international market, with the prospect of an increase in Chinese demand, also contributed to the appreciation of steelmakers’ shares throughout the session.

“Ibovespa managed to defend itself more than the external market by the rise in the price of commodities“, says Gustavo Cruz, Strategist at RB Investimentos. For him, the view of inflation a little lower for this year and in the following ones may also have influenced business. For the first time in 35 weeks, economists consulted by the Central Bank have reduced their estimates for this year’s inflation: from 10.18% last week, to 10.05%. For 2022, the forecast was maintained at 5.02%.

The last “full” week of the year for markets before the end-of-year festivities has the meeting of the Open Market Committee of the Central Bank of the USA (Fomc, its acronym in English), which should set the tone for the withdrawal of stimulus to the American economy. Although an interest rate hike is not expected, the Federal Reserve’s statement should provide details on the trajectory of inflation in the US and how monetary policy will be carried out.

In Europe, liquidity is expected to be maintained, both by the European Central Bank and the Central Bank of England, with the advancement of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus. In the United Kingdom, the first death by Covid-19 of a patient who was with the new strain was recorded.

The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that Ômicron provides evidence that it is fleeing from vaccine protection. However, there are still few clinical data about the new strain.

“The multiples on our Stock Exchange are still very attractive and we shouldn’t suffer so much from this variant, because of the vaccination”, says Dany Chvaicer, head of variable income at Ébano Investimentos.

Here, the highlight that promises to move the markets tomorrow is the minutes of the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank, in which the collegiate decided to raise the basic interest rate (Selic) by 1.5 points percentage to 9.25% per year.

Investors also monitor the progress of the PEC dos Precatórios, which will have some sections voted on by the Chamber of Deputies this week. These are parties that underwent changes in the Senate vote. The government has little time for the matter to be voted on before the start of the parliamentary recess.

The Ibovespa closed down 0.35%, at 107,383 points. The Ibovespa futures for December 2021 advanced 0.48% to 107,525 points.

The commercial dollar, in turn, closed up 1.07%, at R$5.673 for purchases and R$5.674 for sales. The dollar futures for January 2022 advanced 1.08% to R$ 5.702 in the last trades of the day.

In the extended session of the futures market, the DI for January 2023 advanced one basis points to 11.40%; DI for January 2025 advances two basis points at 10.41%; and the DI for January 2027 rises three basis points, at 10.36%.

In New York, the stock exchanges closed with the uncertainties about the Ômicron and the Fed’s posture at the next Fomc meeting. The Dow Jones closed down 0.89% to 35,652 points; the S&P fell 0.91% to 4,669 points; Nasdaq closed down 1.39% to 15,413 points.

In Europe, the stock exchanges that began the session to fall on the rise, also reversed sign. The Stoxx 600 index, which measures the performance of companies from 17 European countries, closed down 0.43%.

Not all raw materials performed as ore in today’s session. Oil closed again lower, with WTI at US$ 71.31 and down 0.5%; Brent type oil retreated 0.96%, to US$ 74.43.

