After terrorizing the white room, Boninho reveals that BBB22 will have a black room.

This Monday (13), JB Oliveira, known as Boninho, revealed that Big Brother Brasil 22 will have a black room. In the 2020 edition, the production resurrected the white room, where Felipe Prior, Gizelly Bicalho and Manu Gavassi were confined. “What could that be?” asked Ana Furtado’s husband.

The news was revealed through an Instagram post by the program director. Boninho avoided giving more information about the mysterious space, but showed some parts of the walls in the video.

“Walking around here, a black room. Is it? Damn! What is that?”, teased the head of the attraction.

In the post’s comments, former BBB participants reacted to the spoiler. “Call me, I want to see the black room”, asked Gil do Vigor, who participated in this year’s edition. “Black room is like the room in #farofadagkay and there will be all the shades of grey?”, joked Anamara, who participated in the reality show in 2010 and 2013.

Although the director has not revealed the function of the new space, there is a possibility that it is an updated version of the white room. In the brightest room, the brothers or sisters are confined and need to resist until the end of some punishment or they can press a red button to quit the program.

In 2020, Tiago Leifert revealed the mission of the three confined in the room: “The three of you are on the wall without hitting and back, unless one of you presses the red button. Whoever gives up, goes to the wall alone. Play.” Manu Gavassi opted not to prolong his stay at the venue and pressed the button.

“I hope it’s immunity”, analyzed the singer after deciding to trigger the device.

In this year’s edition, Boninho refused to open the space again.

Watch the video: