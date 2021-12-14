After testing positive for influenza, Giulia Be warns about vaccination

Giulia Be, 22, made a series of Stories on Instagram to reveal that he tested positive for Influenza, a flu that attacks the lungs, nose and throat. In the publication, the singer said that she was hospitalized in São Paulo for tests and will rest for seven days to recover from the disease.

“Leaving the hospital. I was admitted to take exams. There is an influenza epidemic going on in Rio de Janeiro and many people here in São Paulo are already catching it. I tested positive, I have Influenza. I will stay at home for seven days,” said Giulia.

She also took the opportunity to reinforce the importance of the flu vaccine: “Since I have a platform, I would like to try to use this to ask everyone who is at home and has not had a flu vaccine, go for it! Take care of immunity. It’s very bad to have to stay home sick, still. I don’t even know what I’m going to do.”

“Please reiterate the importance of everyone being vaccinated against Covid-19 with both doses. Yes, things are getting better, getting back to normal, but that’s no reason to be careless. There are a lot of people who are at risk, a lot of people who haven’t been vaccinated. You’re going to get vaccinated, health is no joke”, added the artist.

know more

+ The actress Noemi Gerbelli, the director Olívia of the soap opera ‘Carousel’, dies at the age of 68

+ Brazilian model marries nine women and becomes international news

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Quick and simple chicken wings recipe with hot sauce

+ Discover the juice that increases longevity and lowers cholesterol



+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

