AGU appeals Barroso’s decision in lawsuit over vaccine passport

The Attorney General of the Union (AGU) presented, last Monday night (13), an appeal to the decision of Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), in the action on the vaccine passport.

The AGU asked Barroso to change the decision to ensure that “Brazilians and foreigners residing in Brazil can return to the country in the event of not carrying proof of immunization, provided they comply with the foreseen quarantine”.

In addition, the AGU asked for a new exception to the decision, this time for people who “provide that they have recovered from a Covid-19 infection for at least 11 (eleven) days.”

Last Saturday (11), minister Luís Roberto Barroso determined the mandatory presentation of the vaccine passport for entry into the country. The opinion states that quarantine would be an ineffective measure due to the difficulty in monitoring by the authorities.

With the decision of the STF, only those dispensed for medical reasons or those who come from a country where there is proven no vaccine available or for exceptional humanitarian reasons will be exempted from presenting the vaccine passport.

This Monday (13), the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) notified all border posts, especially airports, for immediate compliance with the Supreme Court decision.

The charging and guidance to travelers, according to Anvisa, is being implemented throughout this Monday at all airports where international flights arrive.