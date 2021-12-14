Agüero calls press conference, and press points out possible retirement announcement | spanish football

After more than a month of indefiniteness on the air due to a heart condition, Kun Agüero is expected to announce the future of his career this week. The Argentine striker called a press conference for this Wednesday, when he will make a press release and must grant a press conference. According to the Spanish press, everything points out that the player will announce his retirement at 33 years old.

The possibility of an earlier-than-expected career ending began to be discussed by the press last month, when the player reportedly learned of the extent of his heart problem. Initially, Barcelona only announced that he would need to go three months without taking the field, but new tests would have shown the risk of Agüero playing with such a health issue.

1 of 1 Sergio Agüero got sick during the Spanish Championship game between Barcelona and Alavés — Photo: Getty Images Sergio Agüero got sick during the match between Barcelona and Alavés, for the Spanish Championship — Photo: Getty Images

Agüero’s drama began on October 31, when he went into the field to face Alavés and needed emergency care right after the match, when he felt discomfort in his chest. Tests showed that the Argentine suffered an arrhythmia, and he had to be hospitalized.

At the time, the Spanish press reported that it was not the first arrhythmia in the striker’s career. Barcelona would have been aware of a previous episode, but did not expect this to happen again, given the performance at Manchester City and the medical review at the time of signing. Cardiac arrhythmia episodes may not pose serious danger, but they are also likely to be indicative of more serious problems, experts say.

Barcelona dealt with the matter officially at the time, announcing that Agüero would be out of the field for at least three months to undergo treatment, after a procedure performed during his hospital stay. However, amid a lot of mystery, news emerged in Spain and Argentina indicating that the striker could never play professionally again.

Aguero arrived at Barcelona at the beginning of the current season after ending his relationship with Manchester City, a club he defended for ten seasons and is one of the biggest idols. The athlete’s intention was to return to Spanish football, where he had previously defended Atlético de Madrid, to help rebuild Barcelona and play alongside “compadre” Lionel Messi. However, the ace ended up heading to PSG.