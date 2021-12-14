Airlines can no longer use the dangerous Toncontín airport as of this Wednesday

Copa Airlines Boeing 737 approaching for landing at Toncontín





Copa Airlines announces that its operations at Palmerola International Airport, in Comayagua, will serve the city of Tegucigalpa, in Honduras, as of next Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

The company’s measure, which is one of those currently operating from the Toncontín International Airport, in Tegucigalpa, is due to the provision published in the Official Gazette of Honduras No. 35,734, of October 1, 2021, which informs the official decision of transfer international and domestic commercial flight operations to the new airport for security reasons.

Toncontín is well known for its incredible videos of planes passing a few meters above the mountainous ground during curved approaches. See below four recordings, two of them old and quite famous on the internet and the other two published a few months ago, showing Copa Airlines planes landing:





The site, unfortunately, was marred by a serious accident on May 30, 2008, when TACA International Flight 390 departed San Salvador at 9:05 am local time for its short journey.

At 9:40 am, the Airbus A320 with registration EI-TAF landed on wet runway 02 at Toncontín International Airport and, although both reversers were engaged and spoilers activated, it passed the end of the runway at a speed of 54 knots (approximately 100 km/h), crossed an embankment and broke down on a road beside the airport.

Among the 135 people on board, three died as a result of the accident, including Captain D’Antonio, Jeanne Chantal Neele, wife of Brian Michael Fraser Neele, Brazilian ambassador to Honduras, who was also on board, and Nicaraguan businessman Harry Brautigam, president of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration, who died of a heart attack. Two others were killed on the ground, in vehicles crushed in the street by the aircraft.





Investigators concluded that the cause of the accident was the crew’s inadequate decision to continue landing without assessing runway conditions, which did not follow standard operating procedures. The lack of runway grooves and the aircraft landing at high speed at 160 knots (300 km/h) were also contributing factors.

Copa Airlines reports that since the move to the new airport was announced, it has been working closely with the Honduran aviation authorities and airport administration to ensure the transition is safe and efficient.

The company will maintain the same schedule and frequencies as the operation previously carried out in Toncontín. Flight CM720 departs Panama City at 11:26 am and arrives at Palmerola International Airport at 12:22 pm, while flight CM719 will return with departure time at 1:52 pm and arrival in Panama at 4:50 pm, every day of the week.

