Airport explosions in Colombia leave people dead; president speaks of ‘terrorist attack’ | World

At least three people died in two explosions recorded in an area close to the Camilo Daza airport in Cúcuta, Colombia, this Tuesday (14), informed local authorities.

Colombian President Iván Duque called the incident a “terrorist attack” and said in a statement that the Defense Ministry coordinates “immediate actions” to find those responsible.

“We repudiate the cowardly terrorist attack that took place in the city of Cúcuta,” said Duque. “We coordinate immediate actions to locate those responsible for this attack.”

The governor of Norte de Santander – where Cúcuta is located – Silvano Serrano said in an interview with Caracol radio that two men invaded a restricted area of ​​the airport with two explosives.

The first explosion would have killed one of the attackers. The second bomb exploded as two police officers tried to deactivate the artifact. Both died.

Activities at the terminal, which is 500 kilometers from Bogotá, have been suspended. Cúcuta is the most populous city in the Andes state of Norte de Santander, and borders Venezuela.