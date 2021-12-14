Aline and MC Gui are eliminated from The Farm 13 – The Farm 13

The Farm 13 came to an end for Aline and MC Gui! The pawns were eliminated from the competition on the live program this Monday (13), in the first Special Farm, which defined the first finalists of the season. The actress and the singer lost the dispute for the audience’s preference to Bil and Marina, in a vote held at R7.com.

The saved double is already at the end of the program. They will accompany the winners of the second Special Roça, formed by Dynho Alves, Rico Melquiades, Solange Gomes and Sthefane Matos. The result of the second stage will be revealed on the live program this Tuesday (14).

Formation of Special Gardens

The Top 8 contestants gave it their all in the last race of the season, which was broadcast on Sunday (12).

Made in pairs, the dynamic demanded agility from the competitors. Dynho Alves, the last Farmer on the reality show, had the advantage and was able to choose his partner. He opted for MC Gui. Then, the pawns decided on their pairs: Aline Mineiro with Marina Ferrari, Bil Araújo with Solange Gomes and Rico Melquiades with Sthefane Matos.

The result of the activity was announced in the headquarters room. Dynho Alves and MC Gui were the fastest and, in addition to each winning a brand new car, they were also the key heads of their own farms.

In order of choosing the pawns, the decision was:

Special Roça 1: Mc Gui, Marina, Bil and Aline.

Special Farm 2: Dynho, Rico, Solange and Sthefane.

Each marble would define two outs and two winning pawns would have a direct ticket to the grand final of the program.

Aline’s trajectory

In the beginning of the confinement, the actress seemed ready to cause, but, throughout the reality, she adopted a more reserved posture and, therefore, she was criticized several times by the other pedestrians.

Aline used to wake up in a very good mood and had a great facility in dealing with animals, in addition to enjoying spending time near them to unwind. The times she took punishment, she was very upset for harming the group.

The actress had a good relationship with all the pedestrians and created strong ties with Dayane Mello, Erika Schneider, Marina Ferrari, Mileide Mihaile, Valentina Francavilla and Rico Melquiades. Her friendship with the pawn, even influenced her going to the fourth Roça, as she stayed by his side even after several confusions.

The two faced some obstacles as well. In the formation of the eighth Roça, they had a real disagreement over Lampião do Poder. A few days later, they were together again, with an emotional reconciliation.

The friendship with Dayane, however, did not hold. The two had an ugly fight after a “gossip” told by Marina Ferrari and other conflicts arose, which distanced the friends. This departure damaged his friendship with Valentina as well, who remained by the model’s side. Even though they are still talking, they have been the protagonists of several discussions in the last few days.

Throughout the reality show, Aline also ended up getting closer to MC Gui and creating a friendship with the singer.

Despite the good relationship with her colleagues, Aline ended up having an ugly argument with Bil Araújo, Gui Araujo and Solange Gomes.

MC Gui trajectory

During his time in the rural reality show, MC Gui fulfilled the mandatory activities, had a lot of fun and also showed that he knows how to set fire to the hay!

The pawn performed several activities with the animals and created bonds with one of the animals. MC Gui joked, vented and even cried with the cow Teimosinha. At the headquarters, he made friendships and alliances alongside Aline Mineiro, Dynho Alves, Stefane Matos, Tati Quebra Barraco and Tiago Piquilo.

But the peãozada does not live only in friendly moments. MC Gui showed that he has blood in his eyes and argued with several participants. Dayane Mello and Solange Gomes played historical bullshit with the pawn. Over the course of the game, despite the disagreements with the model, the pawns approached and became great allies.

However, the rivalry between MC Gui and Rico Melquiades established the comedian as the funkeiro’s main enemy.

MC Gui showed his player side in the formation of the fifth Roça. To get rid of the hot seat, the pawn used the Power of Red Flame to save Rico and, consequently, prevent the would-be rovers from pulling him from the Bay. His attitude surprised everyone and reverberated among pedestrians.

the grand finale of The Farm 13 happens this Thursday (16), from 22:45! sign the PlayPlus and have access to 24-hour broadcast and extra content from the reality.