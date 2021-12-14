Aline and MC Gui are eliminated ‘hand in hand’ in the penultimate field · TV News

Aline Mineiro and MC Gui were eliminated from A Fazenda 13 this Monday night (13). The ex-panicat received 19.77% of popular approval, while the funkeiro earned 7.44% to stay in the game. With that, Bil de Araújo secured a place in the final for the R$ 1.5 million prize, alongside Marina Ferrari. The percentages of finalists were not revealed by Record.

The night’s outcasts were chosen as the public’s reckoning. Despite being committed outside of confinement, they have strengthened the bonds of friendship and started to relate very closely in recent weeks.

MC Gui’s fiancée came to vent on the web after catching her partner under the duvet with her ex-panicat. “I’m just saying one thing, I just didn’t resolve my life out of respect for the family I love out here!”, wrote Beatriz Michelle through Twitter. “But I’m exhausted, this nightmare starts again day after day, how can it, right?”, she completed.

Despite having a part of their trajectories in common, Aline and MC Gui chose to follow different paths during their passage through the Record program. While the musician tried to position himself more incisively, Leo Lins’ girlfriend fled from conflicts and was accused of soaping several times.

The singer picked a fight with Rico Melquiades, an ally of Aline, and spent a good part of the attraction talking to the man from Alagoas. He also fell out several times with Solange Gomes. The ex-Banheira do Gugu stated that she would not like to have a child like the artist. “That was heavy, she has a daughter my age,” he lamented over her rival’s statement.

MC Gui was also the target of comments for being canceled before joining The Farm 13. “Everyone came here with this intention to clean up the image,” Rico opined during a discussion with the MC. “I don’t. My life doesn’t need image cleaning, no,” countered Bill. “You need it, cat. You’re here with that intention: to clean the image. It looks like a robot, you’re robotic,” added the former MTV.

Aline eliminated

The ex-panicat, in turn, made a friendly line for everyone and tried to avoid conflicts with her opponents. The participant’s biggest soap was when she chose to waste one of the lamp’s powers so as not to need to indicate Dynho Alves to the farm, and still lost R$ 10 thousand. The girl’s attitude revolted Rico.

In recent weeks, Aline has had to change her style of play and has started to appear more, like the moment she decided to reveal that Dayane Mello had ripped Rico’s jacket. “Are you going to say it wasn’t you? You don’t need to, the whole of Brazil saw it, because it’s recorded. It’s extreme evil,” she fired when pressuring the model.

With the elimination of Aline and MC Gui, Bil and Marina are classified for the final of the rural reality show, which takes place on Thursday (16). The other two candidates for the R$ 1.5 million prize will be defined in this Tuesday’s program (14), when the result of the last farm will be known.

