Aline and MC Gui explain intimacy scenes in the reality show

Eliminated together in the 13th farm of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), MC Gui and Aline Mineiro left the confinement having to explain the intimate scenes, such as when they moved a comforter, in the reality show. The pair were surprised by the negative repercussions and apologized if they had hurt their partners.

In an interview with “Decompression Cabin”, Aline Mineiro and MC Gui watched the videos in which he asks her to look at his pants after a hug and when the ex-panicat helps the funkeiro take off his clothes to enter the pool. One of the scenes of both moving the quilt in the headquarters room was also shown to show what repercussions on their relationship.

Visibly without grace, Aline Mineiro and MC Gui left for the speech that they helped the other to loosen up in confinement for fear of judgment in everyday life.

“What we talked a lot about here that I thought he wasn’t giving in because he was so scared. So, we had a long conversation in which I said ‘friend, throw yourself’. After that, it started to take off and I started pulling he for fun,” stated Aline Mineiro.

“I kept thinking about a lot of intimacy, affinity inside here could get in the way and I don’t know how it’s going out there. If this happened, unfortunately, it was because of the great intimacy. Not only between me and her, because I had it with other people”, added MC Gui.

Afterwards, MC Gui became aware of some tweets in which his fiancée, ballerina Bia Michelle, vented about her disappointment with him and made faces and mouths expressing concern for having passed the program saying she was going to get married. Aline Mineiro also heard that her fiance, comedian Léo Lins, promised a private party to fans in case she escaped from the countryside.

Faced with the revelations, MC Gui and Aline Mineiro questioned whether they were single – as did Sthefane Matos and Dynho Alves.

“Am I, in this case, single?” asked MC Gui. “She hasn’t officiated anything but these tweets,” said Lucas Selfie. “Am I, in this case, single?” asked Aline Mineiro. “We don’t know. The two of them are a little more complicated than the two of you,” explained the “Decompression Booth” presenter.

At the end of the interview, the two ex-pawns used the space to apologize to their partners. MC Gui claimed he wants to see everything and promised only to talk to his fiancee, while Aline Mineiro made it clear that he will tell everything about his life on social media.

“Oh, first of all, if I had an attitude that doesn’t fit my personality or anything that could hurt the person who has been out there for the most part, unfortunately. I just wanted to apologize and I don’t have much to say, I want to know, understand, see how people interpret. If I have to explain myself, it’s for her and no one else,” declared MC Gui.

“Well, I’m the same thing. I have a very good conversational opener with him. I think that, regardless of what happened, by his character, he would talk to me first [de sair de casa]. I have to get home, look him in the eye and debate as a mature couple. I have a lot to say to the public and when I can, I’ll open it all up in the stories”, highlighted Aline Mineiro.

