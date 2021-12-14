Alipio runs away from marriage, is arrested and humiliates Elenice in police station · TV News

Alipio (Isio Ghelman) will run away from Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira) on the eve of the wedding in Um Lugar ao Sol. nine from Globo.

After having gone out of his way to get her boyfriend out of Barbara’s (Alinne Moraes) penthouse and staying in an apartment borrowed by Queiroz (undisclosed actor), Renato’s (Cauã Reymond) adoptive mother will announce her marriage to the bandit at this wednesday’s chapter (15) .

On Monday (20), the crook will invent an excuse and run away from the bankrupt dondoca. Elenice will be devastated and refuse to believe that her supposedly millionaire fiancé has abandoned her.

A little later, she will be shocked to see a TV report about Alipio’s arrest. Not satisfied, the cheater will go to the police station where he will be detained to demand explanations. The criminal will then humiliate her.

Interpreter of the con artist, Isio Ghelman celebrates the character’s outcome in the serial. “Alípio will have a fair ending. He’s cruel,” says the actor in an interview with columnist Zean Bravo, from the Extra newspaper.

The artist says he has fun with the character’s repercussions on social media. “I selected some really funny comments on Twitter the day his electronic anklet beeped. Alipio tries to take a hit on Elenice while she wants to outsmart him too. Now, the truth starts to be revealed. If it were more or less balanced, Elenice would have jumped out when he discovered his anklet.”

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

