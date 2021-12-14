AMD EPYC Zen 4 processors confirmed with 12 channels of DDR5 memories

Memory capacity and speed would reach unprecedented values

AMD has released a set of patches to the company’s EDAC (Error Detection and Correction) driver code for next-generation EPYC processors based on the Zen 4 microarchitecture. Unprecedented memory and capacity per socket. The patches bring support for registered DDR5 DIMMs (RDIMMs) and DDR5 load-reduced DIMMs (LRDIMMs) for fourth-generation EPYC processors codenamed Genoa.

The patches also confirm that the next generation EPYC 7004 will support up to 12 memory controllers per socket, a huge improvement over the current generation that supports eight channels. Unfortunately, we still don’t know how many DIMMs per channel (DPC) the chips will support.

Improved speed and capabilities

Twelve 64-bit DDR5 memory channels would theoretically increase the memory bandwidth available for Genoa processors to incredible 460.8 GB/s per socket, a significant increase compared to the 204.8 GB/s available for current generation EPYC CPUs with DDR4-3200 modules.

Memory bandwidth alone won’t be the only improvement on EPYC CPUs code-named ‘Genoa’. Twelve memory channels will also allow for higher memory capacities for the new processors. Samsung has already demonstrated 512GB DDR5 RDIMM kits and confirmed that the kits 768GB DDR5 RDIMMs were possible. Even using 12 512GB modules, AMD’s next-generation server processors could still support up to 6TB of memory (against 4TB today).



– Continues after advertising –

However, if Genoa supports two RDIMMs per channel, this capacity will extend to 12TB of DDR5. AMD could increase capacity per memory channel and per socket even more with LRDIMMs (due to the module architecture), although this solution reduces performance.

AMD’s EPYC 7004 series ‘Genoa’ processors will bring tangible memory improvements compared to existing server processors, which will naturally improve their performance in the real world.

AMD Unveils New Epyc Zen 4: 96-Core 5nm CPUs in 2022, 128-Core in 2023

CPUs will mark the debut of the SP5 LGA 6096 platform



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Tom’s Hardware