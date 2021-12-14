Americanas changes society and confirms Lemann’s company exit from control | Economy

Sophia Bernardes Americanas changes corporate structure

Lojas Americanas and Americanas SA made official this Monday (13) the incorporation of the holding’s shares (LAME3 and LAME4) by the second company (AMER3). The change, in practice, marks the end of the shareholding control of the Jorge Paulo Lemann, Beto Sicupira and Marcel Telles group after nearly 40 years in charge of the business. The three investors will remain relevant shareholders of the company.

The ownership combination was approved at the two companies’ shareholders’ meetings last Friday. The operation will simplify the companies’ corporate governance structure. Lojas Americanas shares (LAME3 and LAME4), listed on Level 1 of B3, will cease trading on the Stock Exchange on January 21st.

As a result, the only stock listed on the Stock Exchange, therefore, will be Americanas SA (AMER3), in the Novo Mercado segment, the most advanced level of corporate governance in the Brazilian capital market.

“This new step reinforces Americanas SA’s objective of being a single company for clients, partners and investors. Parallel to the reorganization, the results already obtained in the operational combination stage (…) demonstrate the successful strategy of generating future value of the company,” said Fabian Picavet, investor relations director at Lojas Americanas, at a conference to the market.

Americanas also reiterated that it is studying listing shares in the United States, but has not yet announced whether it will do so on Nasdaq or NYSE.

According to the plan disclosed by the companies, the current controlling group of the Lojas Americanas holding, formed by Lemann, Sucupira and Telles, will have 29.2% of Americanas’ capital, giving up control without charging a premium for it. As the remaining 70.5% of the company will be traded in the free float, the group must maintain influence on the company’s directions.

Today, this controlling group holds 38.3% of the capital of the holding Lojas Americanas and 60.8% of the common shares, with voting rights. In turn, Lojas Americanas currently holds 38.78% of the capital of Americanas SA.

“This group (controlling), present in the company since the 1980s, has always had as its guiding element the long-term value creation strategy, which ensured the operation’s profitable growth. Once again, the reference shareholder reinforces its commitment to a long-term vision as a guide for the generation of future value,” the company said in a statement to the market.

After the change, if any shareholder wants to acquire more than 15% of the shares of Americanas SA, it will need to launch a public offering for the company.

By the transaction now approved by the companies’ meetings, each holder of the LAME3 and LAME4 shares will receive 0.185982 AMER3 share, with voting rights, of Americanas SA.

According to the company’s directors, the deal increases liquidity and facilitates the market’s understanding of the company.