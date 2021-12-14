Amin Khader undergoes new plastic surgery and complains about haters: “Follow my heart”

Amin Khader, 65 years old, performed his seventh plastic surgery on his face at CopaStar Hospital, in Copacabana, south of Rio de Janeiro. The presenter of Hora da Venenosa, from the General Balance Sheet RJ, told the on the small screen, this Monday (13), who took 148 stitches in the face and, since the surgery became public, it has been the target of attacks by haters on social networks.

“I took 10 days off. People keep calling me to say I’m addicted to plastic surgery and that this was not the time. I did the last one before the pandemic and I wasn’t satisfied. With the drop in Covid-19 cases I decided redo. I took the three vaccines and took a risk. There are a lot of people criticizing me in the nets, but I followed my heart.”

Despite being satisfied with the result, Amin is still not 100% happy and is already planning his next plastic surgery. “I’m already thinking about next year next year. It will be in the nose. Am I addicted?”, he reflects.

Last week, David Brazil posted a photo of Amin lying on his hospital bed recovering from surgery on his Instagram and commented: “Amin, for God’s sake! Another plastic surgery in less than six months. Are you happy? right people? The rusty stove is upset, right.”

Amin Khader says face sunk in another surgery

A month after undergoing a facelift, presenter Amin Khader performed a new surgery at CopaStar Hospital in January of last year to make a facial filling with his own fat.

“It’s a filling surgery. My face sank a little on the sides. The doctor filled my fat from the ear to the cheek. In other words, he did a small lipo and then injected it in my face”, explained the presenter at the time .