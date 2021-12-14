Andra Beltro talks about masturbation in soap opera: ‘I had no embarrassment’ – Famous

Andra Beltro (photo: Divulgao/Globo)

The actress



Andra Beltro



gave an interview to the newspaper



Extra



, released this Monday (13/12), where he commented on the masturbation scene he did in the 9 pm soap opera, called



A place in the sun.



The scene was controversial and reverberated on social media, with criticism and encouraging messages.

She stated that she felt no embarrassment at the moment.



“People texted saying, ‘How absurd for a woman to masturbate at dinnertime.’ Well, we don’t choose exactly what time to masturbate, do we?



Andra



commented that he thinks it’s important to talk about subjects that are still considered taboo.



“I didn’t feel embarrassed. It’s wonderful to be able to talk. In the pandemic, the discussion of white threads was visible growing, you couldn’t dye your hair, these things that give a ‘lux luxury’ image”,



it says.

“What do women expect? It’s better not to expect anything, because we’ll only do what we want. This is the best place, the freedom, to be honest with our desire. Lcia, a 50-year-old woman, enjoying the moment well. to put this subject”,



finished.