André Gonçalves denies Dani Winits’ help to pay off pension debt

Actor André Gonçalves, who was imprisoned for not paying child support to Valentina, as a result of his relationship with Cynthia Benini, stated that he did not accept financial help from his wife, Danielle Winits, to settle the legal obligations.

“Dani has made herself available several times to help me, but I don’t accept. I don’t accept it because it’s not fair and because it won’t stop. I have a bunch of friends with money and I didn’t want to ask anyone, some friends wanted to raise money, I didn’t,” he told O Globo newspaper.

He also revealed the first conversation he had with the actress on the subject: “The first thing I did was say: ‘Dani this is a very serious problem, which is mine. You’re never going to use R$1 to help me, I don’t accept”.

Gonçalves also claims that Winits has always had a good relationship with Valentina. The actor also claimed that the lawsuit filed by Benini in court is a persecution “because of the situation and history” of Dani Winits.

“Maybe this chase is, yes, because of Dani’s situation and history, she is a star. But I hope not, that’s not what I think. Of course it has already crossed my mind. Even because there was a relationship, affection, love, care, the holidays were with us. Birthdays, sometimes, with us”, he claims.

Understand

The actor was sentenced to prison on the 22nd, due to the debt – estimated at more than R$ 350 thousand – related to alimony for his 18-year-old daughter Valentina Benini. The artist will wear an electronic ankle bracelet.

The pension, stipulated at R$ 4,500 per month, was paid regularly while the actor was hired by Globo. In 2007, however, he failed to bear the commitment, which generated a debt of R$ 112,044.33 – which, with interest and monetary correction, totals R$ 352,579.01 at the current rate.

Sylvio Guerra, the actor’s lawyer, told O Globo newspaper that André is unemployed and cannot afford his debts at this time.

