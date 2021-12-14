Andréia Sadi denied CNN proposal for the second time, says website | TV & Soap Operas

Reproduction/Globe Andréia Sadi reportedly denied CNN’s proposal

CNN Brasil reportedly received a no from Andréia Sadi for the second time. The news channel would have tried to hire the journalist from Grupo Globo, but she would have said that she is happy with her current company and does not intend to change jobs anytime soon, as she feels respected where she works.

According to the TV News website, CNN offered Andréia Sadi a format similar to what she is used to doing at Globo and GloboNews. If it went to closed television, it would continue to make live entries to bring polls and behind-the-scenes information from the world of politics. The journalist would air in prime time, the most popular programming track on the network.

However, the negotiations were not continued due to Sadi’s lack of will. She reportedly said that she does not intend to “auction” her service and that she wants to continue with Globo. The reporter and political commentator is one of the main names in journalism at the network and should gain more prominence next year due to the presidential elections.

This was the second time CNN had tried to hire Andréia Sadi. In 2019, when the news channel debuted in Brazil, the company would have tried to remove the journalist from Globo and make her one of the main highlights of the channel. Unlike many former Globo professionals, Sadi was not interested in the proposal and continued with the same work as before.