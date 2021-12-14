Angel catches sex and hears ‘I love you’ by Giovanna; 5 highlights from the chapters of ‘Secret Truths 2’ | secret truths

🔥 Walcyr Carrasco already talked about the end of Angel, did you hear?

1 out of 5 Angel (Camila Queiroz) catches sex with Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) and Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) in ‘Verdades Secretas 2’ — Photo: Globoplay Angel (Camila Queiroz) catches sex with Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) and Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) in ‘Verdades Secretas 2’ — Photo: Globoplay

We’ll cut to the chase: Angel will catch christian (star romulus) and Giovanna having sex at the investigator’s house! The face she will make when she finds sex going on is the same one you should be making now thinking of the day Cris asked the model to marry him. Yeah, there isn’t body chain save it, right…

we have one more spoiler Bonus on Cristiano here 👇

Angel confesses that he sabotaged Guilherme’s car

In the last few chapters, Angel ended up confessing to Cristiano that he killed Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi), which already sounded like music to the investigator’s ears. And behold, there is one more confession already in the chapter 41: the model will reveal TU-DO about the death of William (Gabriel Leone). 😱 What did she do before that fatal car accident? See the video and find out!

2 out of 5 Angel (Camila Queiroz) reveals the secret about the death of Gui (Gabriel Leone) in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay Angel (Camila Queiroz) reveals the secret about the death of Gui (Gabriel Leone) in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay

3) Discord clock

Moon threatens Angel with a gun

Lua (Julia Byrro) will be willing to do anything to recover the clock that belonged to his half-brother William. THE new face you’ll find out what makes the accessory so precious, and go after Angel – who gave the gift and then took it with Cris’ help, remember? Only this time, Lua will threaten to shoot the model to get her treat back. Death threat? We have!

3 out of 5 Moon (Julia Byrro) threatens Angel (Camila Queiroz) with a gun in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay Moon (Julia Byrro) threatens Angel (Camila Queiroz) with a gun in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay

Irina catches Matheus and Giotto in the sauna

Irina (Julia Solcker) in her Sherlock Holmes version will be back in new chapters! She’ll poke around and end up seeing what she didn’t want: her little brother, Giotto (Johnny Massaro), having sex with Matheus (Bruno Montaleone). Do you think she’s going to be shaken? Nothing! She is full of plans and those plans involve… revenge! Oops! We are ready for this moment, Irina 😈

4 out of 5 Irina (Julia Stockler) catches sex in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay Irina (Julia Stockler) catches sex in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay

Giovanna declares herself to Angel and they kiss

In Giovanna’s case it was love, but it was also a trap, unfortunately. In the end, all of Alex’s daughter’s obsession and everything she did against Angel was just repressed love, guys! Crying and kneeling, she will confess her feeling to her rival’s face and will let out a loud “I love you“. Watch the scene and see it with your own eyes!