Angel confesses to husband’s murder in the final stretch of Secret Truths 2 · TV News

It wasn’t just Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi) that Angel (Camila Queiroz) killed. In the final stretch of Secrets 2, the protagonist also reveals that she was responsible for the death of her ex-husband, Guilherme (Gabriel Leone). The model claims that she caused the accident that took her spouse’s life because of the boy’s condition. She feared what could happen to her son, Fabrício (Bernardo Lessa).

At the chapter 41 , released on Globoplay this Monday (13), after being drugged by Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) and confirming to him that she is the murderer of Giovanna’s father (Rodrigo Lombardi), the young woman also says that she found a way to end Guilherme.

“He wanted to be separated from me. Our marriage got really bad after a while. It changed everything. He used a lot of drugs, he blew all the money from his parents’ inheritance and from the inheritance I had gained from Alex. I don’t think he ever did. he loved me. He just wanted someone beautiful to be by his side, a model, a trophy”, says Carolina’s daughter (Drica Moraes).

Then, a flashback with the sequence of events from the day of William’s death is shown. “We had fought a lot that day. He was very drugged. He took our son, tried to leave with him, put him in the car by force. I managed to get into that car, he was completely out of control”, emphasizes Angel.

Angel confesses crime to Cristiano

Under the argument that the boy was going to kill her and her son, the girl says she went “all or nothing”. In the images, the protagonist rips off her husband’s seat belt and turns the wheel with everything, with the intention of making the car leave the road.

However, Angel says he was even more calculating in planning the ex’s death. “I left the tank open and cut the fuel hose,” he details. “Now I understand. Guilherme died in that accident because gas leaked”, responds Cristiano.

Globo changed its disclosure strategy for the final stretch of Secret Truths 2. Previously scheduled to enter its streaming platform next Wednesday (15), the last block of ten chapters will now be divided into two parts: eight episodes have been made available this Monday, while the last two can only be seen from Friday (17th). In all, the serial has 50 chapters.

