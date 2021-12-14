Aniversariante goes viral after having a party and no one shows up: ‘I cried, but I did my makeup again’ | Minas Gerais

Cake, snacks, soda, beautiful table and well-crafted makeup. Architecture student Maria Clara Monteiro Almeida prepared all this to celebrate her 26 years of life, last Sunday (12), with 15 friends, at her house, in Ouro Preto, in the Pampulha region, in Belo Horizonte.
But they didn’t appear.
Maria Clara unburdened herself on the internet telling her the “cake” she took. Until 6:00 pm this Monday (13), the publication had more than 40 thousand reactions.
“I invited 15 friends, from college and from high school. Only one friend who lives in another city told me she couldn’t go. The rest didn’t even send a message. I was sad, I cried, I dozed off, I did my makeup, I stayed with my family and then we sang Happy Birthday,” the student told g1 Minas.
Maria told g1 that the lack of friends served to reflect on “true friendship” and to find out who is “in the fight” with her. The student was born with a leg disability and writes about capacitation on social networks.
“I was sad, but not surprised, because lately I started talking more about capacitation and I realized that a lot of friends weren’t nice, didn’t respect me. After this episode, I’m letting go of them, I don’t want to know more,” he said.
The photo for the publication was taken by Maria Clara’s sister, in her room, minutes before she “realized” that her friends were not going to the party. Despite the disappointment, the student saw another positive side of her friends’ “cake”:
“At least there are sweets, snacks and cake left over to eat all week”, he joked.
Maria Clara celebrated her 26th birthday with her parents, two uncles and a neighbor, after taking ‘cake’ from friends. — Photo: Social media