ANS suspends the sale of 12 health plans

THE National Agency for Supplementary Health (ANS) released today (13) the list of health insurance which will have the sale temporarily suspended because of claims related to assistance coverage.

The suspension affects 12 plans from four operators and was due to complaints made in the third quarter of this year.

In the period from July 1st to September 30th, 34,133 complaints were analyzed.

“The purpose of the suspension of plans is to prevent the entry of new users into plans with assistance problems until the operators present an improvement in the monitoring result”, highlights the ANS.

According to the agency, 55,197 beneficiaries of the 12 suspended plans are protected by the measure.

Despite the suspension, the entry of a new child, new spouse, ex-employees who have been fired or retired in contracts already linked to the suspended plans is allowed. The ban on sale takes effect on Friday (17).

In addition to the suspensions, in the third cycle, the ANS also released the list of plans that may be re-marketed.