ANS suspends the sale of 12 health plans

The National Agency for Supplementary Health (ANS) released today (13) the list of health plans that will have their sale temporarily suspended because of complaints related to assistance coverage.

Suspension reaches 12 plans from four operators and occurred due to complaints made in the third quarter of this year. In the period from July 1st to September 30th, they were analyzed 34,133 complaints.

Six plans from the operator Saúde Sim LTDA, 1 plan from Unimed do Sudoeste, 1 plan from the operator Santa Helena Assistencia Mésica S/A and 4 from the Oralclass Medical and Dental Assistance plan were suspended.

“The purpose of the suspension of plans is to prevent the entry of new users into plans with assistance problems until the operators present an improvement in the monitoring result”, highlights the ANS.

According to the agency, 55,197 beneficiaries of the 12 suspended plans are protected by the measure . Despite the suspension, the entry of a new child, new spouse, ex-employees who have been fired or retired in contracts already linked to the suspended plans is allowed. The ban on sale takes effect on Friday (17).

In addition to the suspensions, in the third cycle, ANS also released the name of the plan that may be re-marketed.

Source: Agência Brasil