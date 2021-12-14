ANS suspends the sale of 12 health plans

The National Agency for Supplementary Health (ANS) temporarily suspended this Monday, 13, sales of 12 health plans, which belong to four operators (Saúde Sim, Unimed do Sudoeste, Santa Helena and Oralclass) and have 55,197 beneficiaries. The cause was complaints related to assistance coverage made in the 3rd quarter of the year.

The measure is part of the Service Guarantee Monitoring Program, which regularly monitors the sector’s performance and acts to protect consumers. The objective is to prevent the entry of new users into plans with assistance problems until operators present an improvement in the monitoring result.

Can you imagine having access to all of EXAME’s free materials for investments, education and personal development? Now you can: check out our free downloadable content page.

The prohibition on sale takes effect on the 17th. However, it is allowed to enter a new child, new spouse, ex-employees who have been fired or retired in contracts already linked to the suspended plans.

On the other hand, in this cycle of monitoring carried out by ANS, a plan will have the sale released.

Check the lists:

Plans with suspended marketing

Operators with reactivated plans

Plans suspended for other reasons and that were suspended due to the monitoring of the service guarantee

Plans released by the monitoring of the service guarantee but which remain suspended for other reasons