Anvisa starts collecting passports for the vaccine at airports and borders after a decision by the STF – Health

THE Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) started this Monday, 13, the collection of the passport for the vaccine in airports of Brazil after decision of the minister of Federal Court of Justice (STF), Luis Roberto Barroso, who provides for the mandatory proof of vaccination against Covid-19 to enter the country. The federal government said it is preparing a new ordinance to adapt to the new determinations made by Barroso, but it has not yet published the measure. President Jair Bolsonaro is a strong opponent of the vaccine passport requirement.

“Anvisa has already notified its border collaborators, especially at airports, in order to immediately comply with the STF decision”, says the agency in a note to the state. Despite resistance from the top of the federal government, the passport is adopted in most countries and defended by specialists, especially in the scenario of advances in the Ômicron variant.

clay, of the STF, determined this Saturday, 11, that travelers present proof of vaccination against covid-19 to enter Brazil via international flights or land border. The preliminary decision will still pass through the scrutiny of the other ministers in the virtual plenary, between Wednesday, 15th and Thursday, 16th.

Ministry of the Civil House indicated that it should publish a new ordinance, to “adapt” the rules to the determination of the minister, still on Wednesday, but the text has not yet been released. Under the previous rule, those who were not immunized who arrived in Brazil could be quarantined for five days and could be released later, after presenting a negative test.

“The decision had immediate effect, without an adjustment period, and, therefore, it requires the Agency to carry out specific assessments, especially in relation to passengers who were already moving or in transit at the time the decision was issued”, he says the federal agency. “The agency is also awaiting the publication of an inter-ministerial ordinance with greater detail on the rules for the entry of travelers into Brazil, so that it can carry out the operational adjustments that may be necessary”, says another excerpt of the note.

Airlines awaiting guidelines

Throughout the day, the airline industry was waiting for guidelines on the protocols. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said, in a statement, that “airlines will implement the verification of the vaccine passport from the moment determined by each Government and according to its rules and specifications. The airlines are responsible for verifying compliance standards established by local authorities”.

The French-Dutch company Air France-KLM, responsible for the companies with the same name, said that the group follows the rules determined by the governments of the destination countries. When proof is required, presentation takes place at check-in. However, they informed in the afternoon, they were still waiting for the publication of the new rule in Brazil before starting to demand the document.

Latam and Avianca, which operate in Latin America, also stated that they are still waiting for the official publication of the new rules. “Latam informs that it is following the debate around the vaccine passport and that it awaits the publication of a new ordinance by the Civil House,” said the company, in a note. / COLLABORATED LUIZ HENRIQUE GOMES