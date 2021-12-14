App driver arrested suspected of raping a female passenger in BH – Gerais

Demid precinct
The victim and suspect were taken to Demid, where the occurrence was recorded. (Photo: Internet Reproduction/Google Maps)

A 42-year-old app driver was arrested on suspicion of raping a female passenger the same age this Monday night (13/12). The crime would have occurred in the Pampulha Region, in Belo Horizonte. The man was arrested in Bairro Jardim Europa, Region of Venda Nova.

According to the Military Police (PM), the woman who filed the complaint said that she boarded the car in Vespasiano, in Greater Belo Horizonte, for a race to Bairro Cachoeirinha, in the Northeast region of the capital. During the journey, she became apprehensive about the behavior of the driver, who drove at high speed and said disconnected things.

As they passed near the campus of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), on Avenida Antnio Abraho Caram, almost on Avenida Carlos Luz, the man stopped the car in a dimly lit area and put his hand on his waist as if he were armed. He told the passenger to move into the front seat. Then sexually abused the woman.

After the crime, the victim sought a police station from the Civil Police and was instructed to call the PM, since, as there was little time since the crime, the aggressor could be arrested more easily.

As the PM, they managed to find the suspect after identifying the address of the vehicle registered in the application. They went to his house, in the Venda Nova neighborhood. When told about the complaint, he remained silent, according to the police report. Also according to the Military Police, the victim recognized him.

The occurrence was registered in the Specialized Division in Assistance for Women, the Elderly and People with Disabilities and Victims of Intolerance (Demid).

What does the law on rape say in Brazil?

According to the Brazilian Penal Code, in its article 213, in the wording given by Law 2015 of 2009, rape ”compels someone, by means of violence or serious threat, to have a carnal conjunction or to practice or allow another to be practiced with it. libidinous act.”

Article 215 contains sexual violation through fraud. This means ”having a carnal relationship or performing another libidinous act with someone, through fraud or any other means that prevents or hinders the free expression of the victim’s will”

What is sexual harassment?

What is rape against vulnerable?

The crime of rape against the vulnerable is provided for in article 217-A. The text prohibits the practice of carnal conjunction or other libidinous acts with children under 14, under penalty of imprisonment from 8 to 15 years.

In paragraph 1 of the same article, the vulnerable condition is understood for people who do not have the necessary discernment to practice the act, due to illness or mental deficiency, or who for some reason cannot defend themselves.

Penalties for crimes against sexual freedom

The penalty for those who commit the crime of rape it can range from six to 10 years in prison. However, if the assault results in bodily harm of a serious nature or if the victim is aged between 14 and 17, the penalty ranges from eight to 12 years in prison. And if the crime results in death, the sentence jumps to 12 to 30 years in prison.

the penalty for sexual rape by fraud from two to six years of incarceration. If the crime is committed for the purpose of obtaining economic advantage, a fine is also applied.

In case of sexual harassment crime, the penalty provided for in Brazilian law for detention of one to two years.

What is rape culture?

How to report violence against women?

  • Connect 180 to help victims of abuse.
  • In cases of emergency, call 190.

