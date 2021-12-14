App driver arrested suspected of raping a female passenger in BH – Gerais

The victim and suspect were taken to Demid, where the occurrence was recorded. (Photo: Internet Reproduction/Google Maps)

A 42-year-old app driver was arrested on suspicion of raping a female passenger the same age this Monday night (13/12). The crime would have occurred in the Pampulha Region, in Belo Horizonte. The man was arrested in Bairro Jardim Europa, Region of Venda Nova.

According to the Military Police (PM), the woman who filed the complaint said that she boarded the car in Vespasiano, in Greater Belo Horizonte, for a race to Bairro Cachoeirinha, in the Northeast region of the capital. During the journey, she became apprehensive about the behavior of the driver, who drove at high speed and said disconnected things.

As they passed near the campus of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), on Avenida Antnio Abraho Caram, almost on Avenida Carlos Luz, the man stopped the car in a dimly lit area and put his hand on his waist as if he were armed. He told the passenger to move into the front seat. Then sexually abused the woman.

After the crime, the victim sought a police station from the Civil Police and was instructed to call the PM, since, as there was little time since the crime, the aggressor could be arrested more easily.

As the PM, they managed to find the suspect after identifying the address of the vehicle registered in the application. They went to his house, in the Venda Nova neighborhood. When told about the complaint, he remained silent, according to the police report. Also according to the Military Police, the victim recognized him.