Apple launches iOS 15.2 with privacy and security features

This Monday (13), Apple finally released the new version of its operating system for mobile phones, iOS 15.2. In addition to fixing bugs in several apps native to the platform, the update is full of new features, featuring unique functions related to user privacy and security.

Among them, there is the Apps Privacy Report, which allows you to check how often certain apps access system resources, such as cameras, microphones and current location during the last seven days of use. Similarly, there is also the so-called “Digital legacy“, which makes it possible to manage trusted contacts to inherit the sensitive data of an account if its owner dies.

The Communication Security feature is aimed at protecting children, seeking filter messages and photographs that have inappropriate content for minors through a local artificial intelligence system. If any threats are detected, a notification will be displayed requiring the user to double-check before proceeding, as well as alerting the respective culprits listed in iCloud Home Sharing.

Functioning of the “Security in Communication” feature, which debuted on iOS 15.2. (Source: Apple Insider / Reproduction)Source: Apple Insider

iOS 15.2 also officially introduces the new Apple Music subscription mode, “Voice”, which offers all the benefits of the eponymous streaming platform for exclusive use via voice commands. Equally important are the debut of complementary features on the platform, such as “Hide My Email”, “Parts and Service History”, “Notifications Summary”, and more.

News for the whole family

In addition to iOS 15.2, Apple has also released updates for the rest of its ecosystem, which now includes the iPad 15.2, macOS Monterey 12.1, watchOS 8.2, tvOS 15.2 and HomePod Software 15.2. In general, the new versions bring security improvements and adaptations of features already introduced for the iPhone, such as the debut of Apple Music Voice on HomePod and the privacy functions for the iPad.