Apple Releases iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 to All Users – MacMagazine

After releasing two versions Release Candidates of iOS 15.2 and one of iPad 15.2, Apple today released the final versions of the systems (builds 19C56 and 19C57 ) for all users who own compatible devices.

As we’ve already anticipated, the systems come with some (various) new additions — check out the main ones below.

Communication Security, Siri and Spotlight

Among the iOS 15.2 news aimed at the Messaging app (more specifically linked to the iMessage service), is the feature Communication Security (Communications Safety), one of the three tools against child abuse announced by Apple earlier this year.

In practice, this feature analyzes (locally, by artificial intelligence) images received or sent by children (aged 12 and under) to detect nudity and pornography; if an image falls into the system filter, it is blurred and iMessage makes two alerts before unlocking it.

In addition, the child has the option to send a message to an adult of their choice or get other tips on how to handle receiving a nude picture. As we reported, the new thing works with users who are part of a family in iCloud Home Sharing.

Although less visible, so to speak, now the Crab, The spotlight and the Safari searches help kids and parents stay safe online and get help in risky situations — this is the second child abuse resource that has also just arrived with iOS/iPadOS 15.2.

Digital legacy

The new systems also bring the feature Digital Legacy (Digital Legacy), whereby you can designate trusted contacts to gain access to your Apple ID and data upon your death.

The feature is designed so that documents, photos and important information are retrieved by your loved ones after your death; however, please note that trusted contacts will not have access to your iCloud Keys passwords, as well as any licensed content (such as media you purchased from the iTunes Store).

Apple Music Voice Subscription

Although unavailable in Brazil and Portugal initially, the new subscription option for Apple Music is officially arriving today with iOS/iPadOS 15.2 in the following countries: Germany, Australia, Austria, Canada, China, Spain, United States, France, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, United Kingdom and Taiwan.

In this version, subscribers can see suggestions of what to ask the Crab to play, and a view of your play history. There is also a dedicated section for users to learn how to use the virtual assistant to control the service — the so-called Just Ask Siri (something like “Just Ask Siri”) will show tips on how to order the songs you want to hear.

Other news

The new systems are packed with other features, options and functions in privacy, security and the interface. Are they:

Parts and Service History : will allow users to view the repair history made on the device and check whether the replacement parts are genuine or not.

: will allow users to view the repair history made on the device and check whether the replacement parts are genuine or not. Camera : On iPhones 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, macro photo control to switch to ultra-angle lens can now be enabled in Settings.

: On iPhones 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, macro photo control to switch to ultra-angle lens can now be enabled in Settings. Apple TV App : The new Store tab lets you browse, buy and rent movies and TV shows in one place.

: The new Store tab lets you browse, buy and rent movies and TV shows in one place. CarPlay : Improved city maps in Apple Maps with road details such as turning lanes, medians, bike lanes, and crosswalks (in some cities).

: Improved city maps in Apple Maps with road details such as turning lanes, medians, bike lanes, and crosswalks (in some cities). Notification Summary : There’s a new look that lets you combine less important notifications into a single view, which is displayed when you prefer.

: There’s a new look that lets you combine less important notifications into a single view, which is displayed when you prefer. Apps Privacy Report (App Privacy Report) : In Settings, you can check how many times apps have accessed your location, photos, camera, microphone, and contacts (among others) during the past seven days, as well as your network activities.

: In Settings, you can check how many times apps have accessed your location, photos, camera, microphone, and contacts (among others) during the past seven days, as well as your network activities. Hide My Email (Hide My Email) : It is now possible to create unique and random email addresses in the Mail app (for iCloud+ subscribers).

: It is now possible to create unique and random email addresses in the Mail app (for iCloud+ subscribers). Search (Find My): Turned off iPhones can be located for up to five hours in power reserve mode (power reserve).

Updates also fix a lot of system bugs, of course.

release notes

For those interested, here is the list with all the changes implemented by Apple on iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2, in detail:

iOS 15.2 includes the Apps Privacy Report, Digital Legacy program, and other features and bug fixes for the iPhone. Privacy The Apps Privacy Report shows how often apps have accessed your location, photos, camera, microphone, contacts, and more over the past seven days, as well as network activity Apple ID With Digital Legacy, you can designate people as Legacy Contacts so that they have access to your iCloud account and personal information after your death Camera Macro Photo Control that allows you to switch to the Ultra-Angle lens and capture macro photos and videos can be enabled in Settings on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max TV app On the Store tab you can browse, buy and rent movies in the same place CarPlay Enhanced city maps in Apple’s Maps app, with road details such as turn lanes, medians, bike lanes, and crosswalks in supported cities This release also includes the following iPhone improvements: The Hide My Email feature is available in Mail for iCloud+ subscribers to create random and unique email addresses.

The Find network can find iPhone for up to five hours when it is in Power Backup mode.

In the Bolsa app, you can see the currency of the stock codes and this year’s performance in chart views.

Reminders and Notes now allow you to delete or rename tags. This release also includes bug fixes for the iPhone: Siri might not respond when VoiceOver is running and the iPhone is locked.

ProRAW photos may look overexposed when viewed in third-party photo editing apps.

HomeKit scenes that include a garage door might not work in CarPlay with the iPhone locked.

CarPlay might not update the Playing information in some apps.

Video streaming apps might not load content on iPhone 13 models.

Calendar events could appear on the wrong day for Microsoft Exchange users. iPadOS 15.2 includes the Apps Privacy Report, Digital Legacy program, and other features and bug fixes for the iPad. Privacy The Apps Privacy Report shows how often apps have accessed your location, photos, camera, microphone, contacts, and more over the past seven days, as well as network activity Apple ID With Digital Legacy, you can designate people as Legacy Contacts so that they have access to your iCloud account and personal information after your death TV app On the Store tab you can browse, buy and rent movies in the same place This release also includes the following improvements for the iPad: Adjust the Notes app to access Quick Note by swiping the bottom right or left corner of the screen.

The Hide My Email feature is available in Mail for iCloud+ subscribers to create random and unique email addresses.

Reminders and Notes now allow you to delete or rename tags. This release includes bug fixes for the iPad: Siri might not respond when VoiceOver is running and the iPad is locked.

ProRAW photos may look overexposed when viewed in third-party photo editing apps.

Calendar events could appear on the wrong day for Microsoft Exchange users.

On this page, Apple lists all improvements/changes involving the security of their systems.

How to update?

Go in Settings » General » Software Update and tap “Download and Install” to complete the process.

You can also upgrade using a Mac or PC — check out this article where we explain how to proceed.

Direct download links

Here are the links for manual download of iOS/iPadOS 15.2, if you prefer to install this way:

For those who are updating their devices, please share your impressions in the comments below! 😉