Aras appeals to overturn STF inquiry into Bolsonaro lie that linked vaccines to AIDS | Politics

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, appealed this Monday (13) to the Supreme Court (STF) against the inquiry that investigates the conduct of President Jair Bolsonaro in disclosing fake news that linked the vaccines against Covid to a “risk expanded” of developing AIDS. This relationship does not exist.

In the appeal, Aras says that he had already taken action on Bolsonaro’s conduct pointed out by Covid’s CPI and that, therefore, there would be no inertia or omission on the part of the PGR. The attorney general states that the inquiry would provoke two investigations against Bolsonaro for the same facts, which is not allowed by law.

The investigation was opened by order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, in response to a request from the CPI of Covid. In the order, Moraes criticized the PGR for having opened only a preliminary, internal investigation, and then for having recommended that the case be closed without submitting it to the Judiciary.

The false news was released by the president in a “live” on social media on October 22, and denied by Fato or Fake, by experts and by other checking platforms in the following hours. Bolsonaro’s “live” was taken off the air by Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

In the broadcast, Bolsonaro said official reports from the UK would have suggested that people fully vaccinated against Covid would be developing AIDS “much faster than anticipated”. the statement is false, and there is no official report that makes this association.

The following week, the president of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), Antônio Barra Torres, reaffirmed that the vaccines used in Brazil are safe, and that none of them increases the “propensity of having other diseases”.

The “live” with the fake news was broadcast the week before Covid’s CPI final report was voted on. The commission’s rapporteur, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), included in the document a request to remove Bolsonaro from social media – so that he is prevented from continuing to spread fake news about the pandemic.

In the decision that determines the opening of an investigation, Moraes affirms that it would not be up to the Attorney General’s Office to open an internal investigation, since the STF was provoked by a criminal report against the president.

According to the minister, it is necessary to investigate the relationship between this fake news and the actions of an alleged criminal organization investigated by the Supreme Court and which involves allies of President Bolsonaro.

“There is no doubt that the reported conducts of the President of the Republic, in the sense of spreading fraudulent news about vaccination against Covid-19, use the modus operandi of mass dissemination schemes on social networks, proving essential to adoption of measures to clarify the investigated facts, especially in light of the existence of a criminal organization – identified in Inquérito 4,781/DF (which justified the distribution by prevention of this Pet) and in Inquérito 4,874/DF”.

For the minister, the PGR cannot remove the supervision of the Judiciary on the facts that are under investigation.

Aras stated that the CPI, through the Senate Advocacy, could not have asked the Supreme Court directly to open an inquiry against the president.

The prosecutor also states that, “if he had requested more information”, the minister would be informed which procedures were adopted by the PGR from the elements of the CPI.

“Specifically regarding the alleged crimes committed, in theory, by the President of the Republic, it should be clarified that there is a Petition – I repeat, addressed to the Supreme Court – with a request for diligence for its subpoena, in order to request or present new elements of evidence regarding the investigated facts, whose murmuring and other measures requested by Parquet fails to detail due to the confidential nature of the measure, which has not yet been raised by the respective reporting minister”.

According to the Attorney’s Office, “therefore, what is indisputably there is the continuation of an investigation launched by the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission and, after sending to the Parquet, a ministerial request for steps, formulated in the aforementioned Petition, which, regardless of the classification given by the Secretariat of the Constitutional Court, the petition (Peticão or Inquiry), reveals itself to be a true investigative procedure, under the supervision of the Federal Supreme Court”.

Aras stated that, “therefore, it is verified and reaffirmed that there was never any ministerial inertia”.