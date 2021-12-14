Arce shoots Jean after ‘vapo’, says the purchase will be reassessed and criticizes ex-São Paulo: ‘It has to change’

Cerro Porteño coach condemned the attitude of the Brazilian goalkeeper, who gestured to the Olimpia fans and was sent off before the start of the derby, this Sunday (12)

Technician of the Cerro Porteño, Francisco Arce condemned the goalkeeper’s attitude Jean, expelled before the defeat to the Olympia 3-1, this last Sunday (12), in a classic valid by the decision of the Paraguay Super Cup. Still warming up, the Brazilian gestured to the rival fans and, after reviewing the VAR, took the red card.

In the interview after the match, the Paraguayan coach, who even as a player wore the shirts of palm trees and Guild, said that just an apology will not be enough to get around the situation. He even put into question the definitive purchase of the 26-year-old archer from the São Paulo, the club that lent him to Cerro.

“He let himself be carried away. made a serious mistake. A mistake that I believe an apology doesn’t do it, so we didn’t let him do it in the locker room with his buddies“, began by saying Arce.

“There are things he has to change in the way he works because they can serve in Brazil or elsewhere, but it doesn’t work here because the referee also reacts differently here to what he is used to.” he continued.

“We will see how this will be resolved in the future with the opinion and determinations of the board and also if we continue [com a negociação]”, finished.

loaned by Tricolor to the Paraguayan club for the current season, Jean had an agreement forwarded between the two boards to stay permanently in Paraguay. According to information from the “GE”, the agreement for the purchase would be worth 1.1 million dollars (R$ 6.2 million in current figures).

About what happened in this Sunday’s derby, the goalkeeper issued a statement through his office, explaining that he had not made any offensive gesture towards the Olimpia fans. According to Jean, what he did was the gesture of “steam”, who became known in football through the ex-wheel of the Flamengo and currently player of Olympique de Marseille, gerson.

“I would like to make it clear that at no time did I make any threat or offensive gesture to Olimpia fans. What I did was just a very common gesture in Brazilian football used by Gerson, a former Flamengo player, who celebrated the goals with “Vapo-Vapo”. The Olimpia fans were throwing bombs, flares and soda bottles at me and I made the “Vapo” gesture, but with no intention of creating any kind of message in a threatening tone to them. Unfortunately the VAR and the referee misinterpreted that and chose to expel me, even though I tried to explain that they had misunderstood,” he said.

“I respect all fans of all clubs and I would never do anything related to what they are talking about. I take this opportunity to apologize and say that I have to learn not to make any more gestures or signs even when attacked with objects and bombs on the field” , finished.

revealed by Bahia, Jean also passed through São Paulo and Atlético-GO before moving to Cerro Porteño. In the current season, he has 25 games played and 16 goals conceded.