Argentina will require vaccination passport from January 1st

The Argentine government will require a sanitary vaccination passport from January 1, 2022. According to the administrative decision published in the Official Gazette, all people over 13 who attend activities of “greater epidemiological and health risk” must prove the complete vaccination schedule against Covid-19.

The measure also establishes that the vaccination must have been applied for at least 14 days before. In addition, the health pass must be presented at the request of designated personnel for verification and at a prior time, as published.

And he adds that the vaccination status can be accredited through the Caring application on the cell phone. Anyone who does not have access to this application can request the vaccination certificate in paper or digital format from the competent body.

First Argentine province to apply for a vaccine passport

Tucumán was the first province in Argentina to implement the health pass. According to the province’s Ministry of Health, since the measure was announced, vaccination in the region has increased by 140%.

After observing the results, the minister of Health of Argentina, Carla Vizzotti, anticipated that she did not rule out the possibility of implanting the vaccine passport throughout the country. In addition, from December 21st it will also be put into practice in the capital Buenos Aires.

With information from Betiana Martino and Florencia Trucco.

(Text translated, read original in Spanish here)