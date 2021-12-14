Arnaldo: Rogério Ceni was strengthened after the leaked audio from Muricy – 12/13/2021

The leaking of an audio by Muricy Ramalho indicating the departure of São Paulo alongside coach Rogério Ceni, due to the fact that the club’s projection for the next season is a more modest search in the market, without major signings, ended up having repercussions internally, with the permanence of the two São Paulo idols, under the condition of setting up a competitive team.

In the podcast Posse de Bola #186, Arnaldo Ribeiro states that the episode also served to strengthen Rogério Ceni, who, despite having internal rejection and still not pleasing the fans during his time as coach, ended up being funded from the speech supported by Muricy.

“The speeches are very similar and Rogério Ceni, who has his rejection today in São Paulo, even for the way he was dealing with all of this, with the fans and part of the board, ended up being grounded, strengthened and supported by the words of the Muricy in the audio. So, when Muricy says ‘we’ll go out together’, then there’s something different,” says Arnaldo.

“It’s not just in relation to Rogério Ceni, it’s leaving the soccer coordinator, a person who still has his name completely preserved within São Paulo and by the São Paulo fans, so Rogério Ceni came out very strengthened from the leaked audio of Muricy and then the consequence of this, we have to interpret, the strategy of Muricy and Rogério together, and of the São Paulo football department is to pressure the São Paulo presidency to dare a little in terms of football for the next season”, he adds.

Arnaldo remembers, however, that São Paulo spent on signings in recent seasons and had no result, including the reinforcements that arrived this year and that helped in the conquest of Paulistão, but they were not enough for a good campaign in the Brazilian Championship, with the risk relegation ended only in the penultimate round.

“That’s a good discussion, São Paulo has a fragile financial condition today, São Paulo has invested considerably in football every year and the results are very pale, there was a Campeonato Paulista this year, even with an expensive team. Expensive team and investment does not necessarily mean success,” says Arnaldo.

“São Paulo will end up doing some daring things in the football department, to say the least, also because of the pressure of these two very important guys in the history of São Paulo, Rogério and Muricy”, he concludes.

Ball Possession: When and where to listen?

The recording of the Ball possession is scheduled for Mondays and Fridays at 9 am, always broadcast live by the home of the UOL or in the profiles of UOL Sport on social networks (YouTube, Facebook and Tweetr).

From noon onwards, the Ball possession will be available on major podcast aggregators. You can listen, for example, on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music and Youtube — the latter also on video. Other UOL podcasts are available at uol.com.br/podcasts.